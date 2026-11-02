B ooking a cruise allows travelers to unpack once and see many destinations. Groups can maximize the fun by starting the trip early or tacking on a few days once the ship docks to visit landmarks and attractions, immerse themselves in local culture, and sample regional cuisine.

Here are six exciting port cities to explore before and after your group’s next cruise.

Boston

Boston is a charming city that offers many group-friendly things to do, beginning with the Seaport District’s pop-up shops, beer tasting at Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall and guided visits through the Institute of Contemporary Art.

MBTA’s Silver Line bus route provides connections into the city at South Station to places like the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, which offers guided tours. Groups can walk the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail or take a guided tour of 16 historic sites, including Paul Revere’s House and the USS Constitution Museum. Boston History Company, Boston Bike Tours and Bites of Boston run popular group tours, too.

Sports fans can arrange a behind-the-scenes tour of Fenway Park, where legendary players like Ted Williams and Babe Ruth became famous. Groups of 15 or more can get discounted game tickets.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace opened in 1743 and features over 100 shops, restaurants and food vendors, along with street performers. Here, groups can sample classic New England clam chowder at Quincy Market or eat lobster rolls made with freshly caught lobster. Boston is also famous for its pizza, baked beans and signature cream pie.

meetboston.com

San Francisco

San Francisco’s lively waterfront connects groups to outdoor adventures, a world-class food scene and authentic Bay Area culture. From the port, visitors can explore The Embarcadero’s scenic walks, spot the famous sea lions lounging at Pier 39 and enjoy seafood at Fisherman’s Wharf. A ferry can take groups to the infamous Alcatraz prison for an award-winning cell house audio tour featuring former wardens and inmates.

Groups can board large catamarans to sail under the Golden Gate Bridge and enjoy the city’s gorgeous views from the water. Historic cable cars trundle passengers to Union Square and Chinatown — North America’s largest, featuring vibrant shops, bakeries, dim sum eateries and even a small fortune cookie factory.

Groups should make time to explore the Mission District and North Beach neighborhoods. In the Mission District, travelers can discover San Francisco’s Latino culture, colorful murals and authentic Mexican food on Valencia Street. North Beach is the historic Italian American area known for its quaint cafes and restaurants.

Outdoor hiking options include Presidio Tunnel Tops for dramatic waterfront and bridge views, Sutro Baths to explore historic ruins perched above the Pacific, and Lands End Trail for coastal cliff views.

sftravel.com

Sydney, Australia

Groups will say “G’day!” to the land down under and have unforgettable adventures in Sydney, Australia, when headed to or from Circular Quay. A few minutes’ walk from the port, passengers can tour the Sydney Opera House to learn about its iconic architecture and high-tech acoustics or stroll through the Royal Botanic Garden, where the living green wall at The Calyx is one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.

Adventurous groups will love the adrenaline-pumping BridgeClimb Sydney, where they’ll get spectacular panoramic views (plus bragging rights) from atop the Harbour Bridge. The cobblestone streets in The Rocks, the city’s oldest neighborhood, lead to sandstone buildings, historic pubs and weekend artisan markets. The Museum of Contemporary Art offers guided tours with a curator to see the museum’s 47,000 art pieces.

A short bus ride takes groups to the iconic Bondi Beach, where the coastal walk offers the best views. The new Sydney Fish Market is worth exploring, whether groups want to grab fresh seafood or take a cooking class.

A ferry ride to Taronga Zoo Sydney gets attendees up close with koalas, kangaroos and nocturnal creatures. Visitors can see more Aussie creatures during a daylong wildlife safari with Sydney Bespoke Tours just 90 minutes outside the city. Another day trip worth taking is to the stunning Blue Mountains with its dramatic cliffs and famous Three Sisters rock formation.

sydney.com

New Orleans

Whether the ship is headed to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal or along the Mississippi River, groups can kick-start their voyage with cool jazz, hot Creole cuisine and historic architecture in New Orleans.

Planners can book a guided group tour of the National World War II Museum in the Warehouse District, where guests will catch the latest exhibit, “Expressions of America,” an immersive sound-and-light evening experience.

From Voodoo to ghosts to gators, there are exciting tours across the city. Groups can take a cemetery or haunted history tour through the French Quarter or a swamp tour in an airboat to spot wildlife. National Park Service rangers give themed talks daily at the French Quarter Visitor Center.

Steps from the cruise terminal, travelers can experience Mardi Gras year-round by visiting the world’s largest float-designing building at Mardi Gras World, which has tours showing how the famous holiday parades are produced.

NOLA is known for its Cajun and creole dishes like gumbo, po’boys, and crawfish étouffée. And whether it’s early morning or midnight, groups can stop into Cafe du Monde for sugar-coated beignets and coffee with roasted chicory. Live music abounds day and night. Preservation Hall, Frenchmen Street, and Tipitina’s are well known spots to hear jazz and blues.

neworleans.com

Vancouver, British Columbia

One of North America’s most walkable cities, Vancouver, British Columbia, is a popular hub for Alaskan and trans-Pacific cruises. Its prime downtown location surrounded by the majestic Canadian Rockies makes it easy to tour major attractions, beginning with Canada Place, where groups can see the 2010 Olympic Cauldron and take in FlyOver Canada, a 4D simulation ride that introduces guests to the country.

Visitors can take a complimentary shuttle bus to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park to cross the bridge and wander through the old growth rainforest’s treetops. The shuttle also goes to Grouse Mountain, where groups can take the gondola up to meet rescued grizzly bear Coola at the wildlife refuge.

Travelers’ hearts will get pumping on a whale-watching tour to see orcas, humpbacks, porpoises and sea lions. The 1,000-acre Stanley Park is an urban oasis worth visiting, featuring beautiful First Nations Totem Poles.

A convenient water taxi takes passengers to Granville Island to browse eclectic shops and sample local delights from the public market. Groups can also book “Wok Around Chinatown,” a walking cultural and culinary tour led by local historian Robert Sung that includes stops at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, herbal medicine stores and tea shops, plus a tasty dim sum lunch.

destinationvancouver.com

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

From Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, groups can take a sightseeing or dinner cruise aboard the Jungle Queen Riverboat. Groups can also head to Las Olas Boulevard to explore galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants, or take a Craft Food Tour to sample Fort Lauderdale’s culinary treats. Just steps from Las Olas, the Riverwalk has historic sites and several museums along the New River, known as the “Venice of America.”

History buffs will enjoy a guided tour through the 105-year-old Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, a 35-acre beachside estate with tropical gardens, sculptures and paintings. Active travelers can hop on one of Segway Fort Lauderdale’s tours through Birch State Nature Park or along the Beach Boardwalk in nearby Hollywood. Groups can also grab a B-Cycle, the local bike share, to ride throughout the city or sail on a water taxi between Fort Lauderdale and Pompano.

Old-school nature experiences can be found at Flamingo Gardens, which opened in 1927 and now houses the Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary and 3,000 species of rare tropical plants.

Groups can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail and 360-degree ocean views at Pier Top, the city’s only rotating bar, followed by dockside dining at the open-air Pelican Landing.

visitlauderdale.com