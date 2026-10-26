There’s something about El Paso that makes a group trip feel like more than just a getaway. Maybe it’s the sunshine, the wide-open desert landscapes or the mix of cultures that gives the city an energy all its own. Located where three states and two nations collide, El Paso offers groups a destination where outdoor adventure, unforgettable flavors, local shopping and plenty of sunshine come together. Whether you’re planning a trip with friends, a family reunion, or a group adventure, the Sun City makes it easy to fill an itinerary with experiences everyone will be talking about long after the trip ends.

Off‑roading at Red Sands

Adventure Starts in El Paso

For groups that like to get outside, El Paso is made for adventure. With more than 300 days of sunshine each year, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the city’s desert surroundings. Franklin Mountains State Park offers over 100+ miles of hiking and mountain biking trails for groups ready to hit the ground running. Visitors can also take in panoramic views of the city and surrounding desert while discovering a landscape unlike anywhere else in Texas.

New Mexico’s Franklin Mountains State Park

Just outside the city, Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site offers another unforgettable group experience. Known around the world for its bouldering opportunities, the park is also home to fascinating history, rock imagery and guided tours that give visitors a closer look at the region’s cultural and natural heritage. And with El Paso serving as a gateway to four national parks and one national memorial, the city is a natural starting point for groups looking to turn their visit into an even bigger Southwest adventure.

Come Hungry

Adventure works up an appetite, and El Paso gives groups plenty of reasons to arrive hungry. The city’s culinary scene reflects its location along the U.S.-Mexico border, bringing together generations of tradition, culture and creativity. Groups can gather around the table for authentic Mexican dishes, locally inspired cuisine and flavors that tell the story of the Sun City. From long-term neighborhood favorites to new restaurants putting their own spin on regional cuisine, dining in El Paso is an experience meant to be shared. Discover a new local favorite or make dinner the centerpiece of a night out in El Paso.

Shop the Sun City

No group trip is complete without bringing a little piece of the destination home. El Paso’s shopping scene offers everything from locally made goods and artisan finds to authentic Western wear. As the Boot Capital of Texas, El Paso is especially known for its deep bootmaking heritage. Groups can shop for handcrafted boots and Western styles while discovering a tradition that has helped shape the city’s identity for generations. Between outdoor adventures, incredible meals and one-of-a-kind shopping, El Paso gives groups plenty to experience together. So, round up your favorite travel companions and start building your next itinerary to discover El Paso.

Downtown El Paso