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Panama City, Florida, is easy to love for its fresh-caught seafood, mural-lined streets, and adventures on St. Andrews Bay. But there’s another reason this vibrant coastal destination stands out: it’s a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Visitors can learn that story in the heart of downtown, where a landmark legal case helped reshape the American justice system.

A key stop is the Bay County Courthouse, recognized on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail for its connection to Gideon v. Wainwright. The case led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring states to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who cannot afford an attorney, an expansion of civil rights that continues to influence courtrooms across the country.

Bay County Courthouse, site of the Gideon v. Wainwright case

To get a feel for Panama City’s history, try the Historic Walking Tours, two routes that bring the past to life through the city’s streets, landmarks and local stories. Since both tours are self-guided, you can explore at your own pace and spend more time wherever your curiosity takes you.

In Historic St. Andrews, discover local history from Native American times to the present. The tour explains why people from different eras were drawn to this bayside village and how each culture influenced the community. Downtown, the walking tour highlights what makes this historic bayside city unique while answering popular questions: how Panama City got its name, what events made it famous and which places helped shape its identity. One of the tours also emphasizes the city’s role in national judicial history, making it a great choice for travelers seeking more than just a casual walk.

That’s the beauty of visiting a place like Panama City: you can spend the morning exploring a significant Civil Rights Trail site, then seamlessly transition into everything else the area has to offer. Downtown, watch the fleet arrive at Tarpon Dock Seafood Market, then enjoy fresh catches at dockside favorites like Bayou Joe’s or Captain’s Table Fish House. Follow the Panama City Oyster Trail, savor creative tacos at El Weirdo and celebrate it all at History Class Brewing Company, a brewpub whose walls are lined with archival photos, vintage relics and hometown stories, offering a deeper look at the characters and events that shaped Panama City and Bay County.

Enjoying the Panama City Oyster Trail

On the water, book deep-sea fishing charters departing from St. Andrews Marina or head out from Watson Bayou for dolphin-watching tours. For a more relaxed experience, paddleboard or kayak through McKenzie Park’s waterways or along Massalina Bayou.

Scuba diving in the Gulf

Back on land, stroll along Bayview Avenue and Beck Avenue to enjoy historic charm, browse local shops, and soak up easygoing waterfront vibes. For arts and culture, visit the Panama City Center for the Arts or explore the colorful Panama City Mural Trail. For trip planning that covers history, dining and activities all in one place, DestinationPanamaCity.com/Civil-Rights-Trail makes it simple to organize your days so you can go out and seize the bay. Whether it’s kayaking or taking a walk through history, Panama City delivers.