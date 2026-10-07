While the days are getting shorter and the calendar moves closer to the holidays, the entertainment and fun are just beginning when it comes to fall in Lincoln, Nebraska! Visit Lincoln will put together a tour that will keep you entertained and thinking about the next stop on your itinerary. In the middle of everything, Lincoln is always ready to host your tour and offer that perfect getaway.

Sheldon Museum of Art

The University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall, gives visitors a complete and comprehensive look at life on the Great Plains from prehistoric times to the current day. One of the nation’s top natural history museums, experience Nebraska’s history through fossils, rocks, exhibits and hands-on activities. Morrill Hall is the state of Nebraska’s premier natural history museum, home to a large and diverse collection of fossils and interactive exhibits and also houses the Mueller Planetarium. The Sheldon Museum of Art houses a comprehensive collection of American art, including monumental sculptures and nearly 13,000 artworks in diverse media.

Morrill Hall

View quilts from around the world and across generations at the International Quilt Museum, located on UNL’s East Campus. Containing the world’s largest collection of publicly owned quilts, this one-of-a-kind experience offers tours, education and workshops to learn about quilt making traditions passed down through the years with rotating collections on display. The global collection includes more than 5,000 quilts that date back to as early as the 1700’s, representing 50 different countries.

International Quilt Museum

Head underground as the world-famous Robber’s Cave will definitely entertain your guests and leave them wanting to explore even more. The cave is featured as a nationally registered Historic Landmark and featured in Atlas Obscura, among other places. As Lincoln’s only underground attraction, tours are available year-round, seven days a week and provide an interesting history of Lincoln with exciting stories and more. The sandstone tunnels that have both geological and man-made origins are full of entertaining anecdotes and historical elements which tell the story of the cave that is older than Lincoln itself.

One thing you never forget is the first car you ever had and there is no better place to reminisce than the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. The museum is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history through its 150,000-square-foot collection, spread over three levels. Tour groups love this museum because you don’t need to be an automotive junkie to enjoy your visit, as the third floor is dedicated to toys and memorabilia that will bring back those memories of yesteryear.

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

Let Visit Lincoln help plan your next stay in Lincoln. We offer a full complement of planning and logistics services to help you make the most of your time and budget. With unique spaces and possibilities, your group will love your stay and what you can experience here in Lincoln!

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