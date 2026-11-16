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Discover a holiday destination filled with unforgettable celebrations, authentic Louisiana flavors, outdoor adventures and stories that inspire.

In Louisiana’s River Parishes, the holidays shine a little differently. Here, towering bonfires illuminate the Mississippi River levees, historic homes decked out for the holidays welcome visitors, and the warmth of Cajun and Creole hospitality makes every gathering memorable. For group travel planners seeking an extraordinary holiday itinerary, Louisiana’s River Parishes offers experiences worth celebrating together.

Experience the Magic of Bonfire Country

The centerpiece of the season is the centuries-old tradition of Bonfires on the Levee. Each December, local families build nearly 200 elaborate wooden structures along the Mississippi River, culminating in a spectacular Christmas Eve lighting to guide Papa Noël on his journey.

Groups can experience the excitement earlier at the Festival of the Bonfires, December 11–13, 2026, featuring live music, local cuisine, crafts, fireworks and ceremonial bonfire lightings.

Throughout Bonfire Country, festive light displays, holiday celebrations and charming communities add to the seasonal magic.

Historic Holiday Charm

In New Orleans Plantation Country, beautifully decorated historic homes offer a glimpse into Louisiana’s holiday traditions. Seasonal tours introduce groups to Creole Christmas customs, period architecture and the layered stories of the people who lived and worked along the Mississippi River.

For a deeper understanding of the region, the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail shares the powerful story of the largest uprising of enslaved people in American history. This meaningful experience honors the courage, resistance and resilience of those who fought for freedom, adding an important perspective to any heritage itinerary.

Felicity Plantation at Christmastime

A Taste of Louisiana’s Holiday Table

No Louisiana celebration is complete without exceptional food. Along the Andouille Trail, groups can discover the smokehouses and culinary traditions behind the region’s world-famous smoked sausage. Sample authentic andouille, meet local makers and bring home flavorful ingredients to add a Louisiana twist to holiday gumbo, dressing and other festive favorites.

Gumbo

Discover the Natural Wonder of the Holidays

Beyond the festivities, New Orleans Swamp Country invites groups to experience Louisiana’s natural beauty. Guided swamp boat tours, exhilarating airboat adventures, scenic waterways and wildlife encounters offer opportunities to explore cypress-lined bayous and discover the remarkable ecosystems of the region.

A swamp tour

Make It a Holiday to Remember

From festive celebrations and historic discoveries to authentic cuisine and outdoor adventures, Louisiana’s River Parishes offers the ingredients for a memorable multi-day group itinerary.

Start planning your group’s holiday experience at LARiverParishes.com/groups.