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Just minutes from Kansas City, Independence, Missouri, offers group tour planners an inviting destination where American history, engaging attractions and memorable group experiences come together. Known as the hometown of President Harry S. Truman and the starting point for thousands of westward-bound pioneers, Independence gives groups plenty to discover — with an itinerary that can be easily tailored to history buffs, mature travelers, student groups and more.

Downtown Independence

A natural centerpiece of any Independence itinerary is the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum. Groups can explore the life and presidency of America’s 33rd president through immersive exhibits, historic artifacts and compelling stories surrounding some of the mot consequential moments of the 20th century. Pair the museum with a visit to the Harry S Truman National Historic Site, where travelers can gain a more personal perspective on Truman and his family.

Independence also played a pivotal role in America’s westward expansion. At the National Frontier Trails Museum, groups can learn about the pioneers who departed from Independence along the Oregon, California and Santa Fe trails. Continue the experience with a stroll around the historic Independence Square, where locally owned shops, restaurants and historic surroundings create an easy opportunity for groups to explore, dine and enjoy some free time.

For a taste of Independence’s creative side, add the Englewood Arts District and Englewood Arts Center to the itinerary. This revitalized area showcases the community’s arts and culture, offering groups a colorful complement to the city’s historic attractions and another way to experience the character of Independence.

Englewood Arts Center

Groups interested in faith and architecture will also find several noteworthy stops. The dramatic Community of Christ Temple, with its distinctive spiral design, is an Independence landmark. Nearby sites connected to the area’s diverse religious heritage add another dimension to itineraries exploring the city’s history and culture.

For a memorable way to experience Independence’s pioneer heritage, add Pioneer Trails Adventures to the itinerary. Groups can climb aboard a covered wagon for a narrated tour through historic Independence, hearing stories of the pioneers who gathered here before setting out on the Santa Fe, Oregon and California trails. The experience brings local history to life while giving travelers a fun, relaxed way to see the city together.

Pioneer Trails Adventures

Visit Independence is your complimentary group travel planning partner. Our team can assist with customized itineraries, hotel accommodations, attraction recommendations, meeting space, visitor guides, welcome bags, on-site welcomes and more — making it easy to create a memorable experience for every traveler.

Whether your travelers are following in the footsteps of pioneers, discovering presidential history, exploring local arts and culture or simply enjoying the character of a welcoming Midwestern community, Independence offers plenty of reasons to put it on the group tour map.

Let’s plan your next unforgettable group experience. Learn more at visitIndependence.com/groups