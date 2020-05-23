IR Japan to be – the government intends to implement its plans

It is known that Japan’s policy towards the implementation of integrated resorts remains unchanged, despite the exit of the main contenders of the competition. Also, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the termination of the state of emergency in 39 of the 47 prefectures of the country.

In mid-March, Las Vegas Sands announced that they will not take part in the competition for the license. Despite this, the local government does not intend to change its course to launch the integrated resorts.

Analysts admit that the reason for the refusal of the largest gambling operator began to short-term license, a high tax rate, established financing mechanisms, as well as a number of restrictions on the games. At present it is known that the government plans to provide three integrated resort license, and interested participants Applications will be accepted until 2021.

By the way, before Japanese Prime Minister said that the state of emergency will be extended until the end of spring.

https://getcasinoslots.com/free-online-slots/roaming-reels-online-slot/

It is also known that quarantine measures are lifted in most major cities in Hokkaido, Chiba, Kyoto, Kanagawa, Osaka, Tokyo and Saitama. Dates of the city come out of isolation is not yet known, but previously it has to happen at the end of May.

During the month, the number of confirmed illnesses permanent steadily decreased, and the authorities, in turn, believe that the current requirements of the economy to return the business to outweigh the risk of resumption of work COVID-19 in most of the country. The biggest changes will be felt pachinko parlors from which political and social pressure is released.

Recall, the Macau government has abandoned the introduction of the tourist tax.

See also: Gray gambling Asian market – the actual state of affairs

See also: What’s happening in the gambling market of Macau – read further in the material