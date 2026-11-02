Our friends at Louisiana’s River Parishes are arranging a familiarization tour of their region and they’re inviting our travel planner readers to attend. The tour will take place December 21–25, and will include Felicity Plantation Christmas Tours and Bonfires, Oak Alley Plantation, a Cajun Pride swamp tour, Historic Riverlands Soul River Musical Journey, Kenner’s Magical Christmas Village, and other enchanting seasonal attractions, before a showstopping display on Christmas Eve — Bonfires on the Levee lighting and fireworks.

All accommodations, sightseeing, transportation and meals are included once participants arrive in New Orleans. No travel expenses to and from New Orleans will be reimbursed. Only one applicant per organization will be selected to attend.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, November 25. You will be notified shortly after whether or not you have been selected to attend.

If you have any trouble submitting your registration, please call our office at 859-253-0455.

To submit your travel profile and request a spot on this exciting trip, go to grouptravelleader.com/river-parishes-fam/ and fill out your profile online. To inquire by phone or to ask a question, call us toll-free at 888-253-0455 and ask for Ashley DeLucia.