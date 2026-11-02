T he Group Travel Leader is taking a trip to Louisiana, and we want you to come with us!

Our friends at the Louisiana Office of Tourism are arranging a familiarization tour of the cities and towns around New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and the Mississippi River, and they’re inviting our travel planner readers to attend. The tour will take place February 21-25 and will include New Orleans, the Northshore, the River Parishes and other fascinating spots in the greater New Orleans area.

You’ll join Mac Lacy, our founder and publisher, and Telisa Rech, our advertising sales manager, as they explore the area with our Louisiana hosts.

Highlights of the five-day tour will include:

• National WWII Museum — Learn America’s role in the 20th century’s greatest conflict through amazing artifacts and high-tech experiences.

• Swamp Tours — Explore the wildlife, waterfowl and amazing scenery in the wetlands that surround New Orleans.

• Plantation Tours — Discover the stunning architecture and complex history of some of the Southeast’s most iconic historic homes.

• Outdoor Adventures — Bike, hike or kayak through some of the ecosystems that make Louisiana memorable.

• World-Class Cuisine — Enjoy fresh seafood, distinctive cocktails, and unmistakable Cajun and Creole flavors in one of America’s favorite dining destinations.

Your hotel accommodations, meals, admissions and other expenses will be hosted by the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Participants are responsible for their own travel to and from the region.

You can apply to attend this FAM tour at grouptravelleader.com/la-fam. Space is limited, and applications close January 1.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join us February 21-25 in Louisiana!

February 21-25 2027

Registration closes: January 1, 2027

You can apply to attend this FAM tour at:

grouptravelleader.com/la-fam

If you have any questions, call Telisa at 859-253-0455.