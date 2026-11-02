M ake plans to spend a few days on the South Carolina coast with The Group Travel Leader! We’re inviting our travel planner readers to join us in Myrtle Beach.

Visit Myrtle Beach will host a familiarization tour March 9–12, giving participants a look at some of the most popular attractions in this coastal destination and along the Grand Strand.

Our advertising sales manager, Ashley DeLucia, and associate editor, Rachel Crick, will be along for the trip, exploring the area with you and our Myrtle Beach hosts.

Here’s a taste of what’s planned for the four-day tour:

• Broadway at the Beach — Browse the shops, explore the attractions and check out the restaurants at this popular Myrtle Beach gathering place.

• Brookgreen Gardens — See the sculptures and natural beauty that put these gardens among the South’s premier destinations for art and botany.

• The Carolina Opry — Enjoy a live performance at one of the destination’s signature theaters.

• Beautiful Coastal Scenery — Soak up the ocean views and sandy shores that make the Grand Strand a beachy favorite.

• Fresh Atlantic Seafood — Sample fresh seafood from the Atlantic at some of Myrtle Beach’s best restaurants for groups.

Visit Myrtle Beach will cover your hotel accommodations, meals, admissions and other expenses during the tour. You’ll be responsible for your own travel to and from the region.

Space on the tour is limited. Submit your application at grouptravelleader.com/mb-fam by February 1.

We hope to see you in Myrtle Beach March 9–12!

March 9-12, 2027

Registration closes: February 1, 2027

You can apply to attend this FAM tour at:

grouptravelleader.com/mb-fam

If you have any questions, call Ashley DeLucia at 859-253-0455.