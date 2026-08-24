Along Mexico’s Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit offer something increasingly difficult to find in today’s group travel landscape: a destination that caters to virtually every type of traveler while delivering authentic experiences, luxury accommodations, and seamless accessibility.

Together, these neighboring destinations create a diverse setting where groups can customize itineraries based on their interests, demographics, and travel goals. From incentive retreats and executive gatherings to multigenerational family reunions, wellness escapes, destination celebrations, culinary programs, and luxury affinity groups, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit provide the flexibility needed to create truly memorable experiences.

The appeal begins with variety. Puerto Vallarta offers the energy of a vibrant seaside city, complete with a celebrated culinary scene, charming cobblestone streets, art galleries, marina experiences, and the iconic Malecón. Across Banderas Bay, Riviera Nayarit reveals a more secluded side of Mexico, where luxury resorts, championship golf courses, surf towns, pristine beaches, and natural landscapes create an atmosphere of exclusivity and relaxation. Together, they offer groups the best of both worlds: culture and adventure paired with tranquility and luxury.

For incentive groups, activities range from yacht excursions and whale watching during the winter season to tequila tastings, culinary experiences, golf tournaments, and outdoor adventures in the Sierra Madre Mountains. Wellness-focused travelers can enjoy beachfront yoga, spa retreats, and nature-based experiences, while social groups and celebrations can take advantage of spectacular oceanfront venues and unforgettable sunset settings.

The destination’s versatility is reflected in its hotel offerings, each bringing a distinct personality to the group experience.

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

For luxury incentive programs and executive retreats, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort offers refined elegance within the exclusive Punta Mita community. Signature St. Regis rituals, personalized butler service, championship golf, and elevated dining experiences create an environment where every detail is thoughtfully curated.

More information: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvrxr-the-st-regis-punta-mita-resort/events/

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

W Punta de Mita

Groups seeking a more contemporary and energetic atmosphere will find an ideal match at W Punta de Mita. Inspired by the area’s surf culture and creative spirit, the resort blends luxury with a vibrant social scene. Tequila tastings, mixology classes, culinary workshops, and immersive local experiences allow groups to connect in unique ways while enjoying the destination’s laid-back coastal vibe.

More Information: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvrwh-w-punta-de-mita/events/

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Located in the heart of Marina Vallarta, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa serves as an ideal base for a wide variety of groups. Its substantial event facilities, extensive resort amenities, and proximity to local attractions make it particularly well-suited for larger programs, conferences, reunions, and social groups. Unique experiences, including tequila-focused programming and local cultural activities, help groups engage more deeply with the destination.

More Information: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvrmx-marriott-puerto-vallarta-resort-and-spa/events/

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta

For attendees looking to balance productivity and well-being, The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta delivers a wellness-oriented experience. Spacious accommodations, beachfront surroundings, and restorative programming offer an environment that naturally encourages relaxation and connection, making it an excellent option for corporate retreats and association groups.

More Information: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pvrwa-the-westin-playa-vallarta-an-all-inclusive-resort/events/

The Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta

Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Representing the next chapter of luxury in the region, Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will introduce a highly personalized and immersive experience to Riviera Nayarit. Designed to celebrate the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the destination, the resort will feature sophisticated event spaces, exclusive experiences, world-class wellness offerings, and access to premier golf facilities. For high-end incentive programs and intimate luxury gatherings, Siari promises to redefine what groups can expect from Mexico’s Pacific coast.

More Information: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pvrcc-siari-riviera-nayarit-a-ritz-carlton-reserve/events/

Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

As demand continues to grow for meaningful and experience-driven travel, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit remain uniquely positioned to deliver. Whether groups seek adventure, wellness, celebration, culture, or luxury, this dynamic destination offers the flexibility to create highly customized programs while providing the warm hospitality and unforgettable scenery for which Mexico is known.

For group travel planners, that’s a winning combination that continues to make Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit one of the most compelling destinations in the Americas.

Discover our full collection of hotels & resorts:

Premium Portfolio: https://www.paradisebymarriott.com/group-premium

Luxury Portfolio: https://www.paradisebymarriott.com/group-luxury