M any people may not realize that Georgia was founded as the 13th and final American colony, named after England’s King George II — and Savannah became its first city. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, it is the oldest city in the state, and Savannah’s deep, diverse history means it has a lot of perspectives to offer visitors.

That’s what 14 group travel planning readers of The Group Travel Leader discovered on a four-day FAM trip to Savannah, Georgia. After all, there’s no doubt Savannah knows how to play; its vibrant nightlife, warm weather and Southern flavors have been drawing leisure travelers for decades. But Savannah’s centuries of history have seen more than their fair share of distinct characters and noteworthy events. From pirates to Girl Scouts, from free-spirited artists to pillars of faith communities, and from enslaved people to Civil Rights leaders, all have walked along the cobblestone streets and under the Spanish moss-draped live oaks.

Follow along with the group’s four-day FAM itinerary to learn more about what they experienced in the Hostess City and its neighbor, Tybee Island.

Day 1

• Arrive in Savannah

• Cocktail Class at Old Savannah Distillery

• Dinner at The Pirates’ House

• Ghost Tour with Savannah for Morons

After flying and driving into Savannah, the group gathered to begin their four-day Savannah itinerary. The FAM began not with a bang, but with a buzz at a cocktail-making class at the Old Savannah Distillery. After sipping their way through a couple of homemade cocktails, the group enjoyed a welcome dinner at The Pirates’ House, an establishment famous not only for its pirate history, but also for its menu stacked with Southern comfort staples. At the end of the evening, the group boarded an Old Town Trolley bus for a one-of-a-kind ghost tour delivered by an improv comedy group affectionately nicknamed “the Morons.” After a sidesplitting trolley ride around the city’s famous squares, the group turned in at various hotels around the city’s historic district for a good night’s sleep.

Old Savannah Distillery

The Old Savannah Distillery is a new attraction in Savannah’s historic district that rolls dining, shopping and immersive culinary experiences into one. Interactive experiences allow groups to sample the distillery’s spirits and low-country cuisine with cocktail-making classes, tastings and food pairings. Groups can round out their visit with a trip to the gift shop, where they can purchase Savannah-themed souvenirs or one of the distillery’s spirits, like apple pie moonshine, peach vodka or roasted pecan whiskey.

The Pirates’ House

One of the oldest structures in Savannah is The Pirates’ House, founded as an inn in 1753. Its long history is intermingled with tails of pirates shanghaiing tavern patrons, but today it’s one of the city’s most hospitable restaurants. With a menu full of Southern delights like honey pecan fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and fried catfish, as well as a smattering of rib-sticking sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens and mashed potatoes, groups are sure to leave with full bellies. They might even get to enjoy a history lesson on the restaurant’s storied past from a costumed interpreter.

Savannah For Morons Comedy Trolley Tour

Witty banter and a chaotic (and often slapstick) performance is what groups can expect on the Savannah for Morons Comedy Trolley Tour. Offering both Ghost Tours for Morons and a more general history version, the so-called Morons leading the tour from one of Savannah’s Old Town Trolleys are comedic geniuses ad-libbing their way around Savannah’s historic squares. While ghost sightings aren’t guaranteed, the unconventional 90-minute tours are sure to include hilarious impressions, graphics, costumes and dance routines — and a fresh look at Savannah.

Day 2

• Historic Savannah City Tour

• Congregation Mickve Israel

• First African Baptist Church

• Lunch at Wexford Irish Pub

• Tour of the Pirates and Treasure Museum

• Vendor Showcase

• Gospel Dinner Cruise

After breakfast at their hotels, the group boarded a Kelly Tours open-air trolley for a historic driving tour of the city. Then, they headed to Congregation Mickve Israel, a historic synagogue that also houses a Jewish history museum. After eating lunch at Wexler’s Irish Pub, the group headed next door for a tour of the brand-new Pirates and Treasure Museum, where they learned about the history of pirates. They went to a vendor showcase and ice cream social where they enjoyed Savannah’s signature frozen treat and met the faces behind Savannah’s group-friendly attractions. They wrapped up the day with a gospel dinner cruise aboard Savannah Riverboats, where they enjoyed a buffet of comfort food set to a soulful soundtrack.

Kelly Tours

One of the long-running tour companies that provides transportation to groups is Kelly Tours Gray Line. They offer open-air trolley tours that take visitors through the city, from the cobblestone streets of River Street to each of the district’s historic squares. These narrated tours point out Savannah’s iconic landmarks, like the statue of the Waving Girl, as well as historic churches, homes and theaters throughout the community.

Congregation Mickve Israel

While Savannah has its share of noteworthy churches, it’s also home to one of the oldest Jewish congregations in the United States. Congregation Mickve Israel, founded in 1733 when James Oglethorpe established Georgia, is an active reform synagogue featuring unique Gothic Revival architecture with stained-glass windows and cast-iron pillars painted to resemble marble. In addition to hosting worship, the synagogue houses a museum upstairs, which has exhibits about Savannah’s Jewish heritage and displays historic copies of the Torah, including the oldest in North America. The synagogue offers docent-guided, 45-minute tours for groups.

First African Baptist Church

Located in the historic district’s Franklin Square, adjacent to City Market, is First African Baptist Church, thought to be home to the oldest continuous African American congregation in the country. Founded in 1733, the church was built through the extraordinary strength and sacrifices of a congregation that was mostly enslaved, and the present sanctuary was completed in 1859. It also served as a stop on the Underground Railroad for enslaved individuals seeking freedom. It contains many of its original historic elements, including the baptismal pool, light fixtures, pipe organ and balcony pews. Educational tours take groups through the church’s history and its significance to the city of Savannah through the centuries.

Wexford Irish Pub

In the heart of Savannah’s City Market, Wexford Irish Pub embodies Savannah’s extensive Irish roots. Many of the immigrants fleeing the potato famine in the mid-1800s who settled in Savannah came from Ireland’s County Wexford, which lends its name and many authentic Irish artifacts to the pub. There’s even a live viewing camera of a pub in Dublin for customers to say hello to people on the other side of the Atlantic. Groups looking for a hearty lunch or dinner will find an extensive menu that combines an assortment of authentic Irish cuisine, including fish and chips and corned beef and cabbage, with traditional pub fare like sliders and wings.

Savannah Pirates and Treasure Museum

Also in City Market, the Savannah Pirates and Treasure Museum is a brand-new attraction that delves into the real-life side of the rogues who have captured imaginations for centuries. Groups can enjoy a self-guided experience through exhibits that separate fantasy from the reality of a pirate’s life and explore the lives of real pirates, as well as the legends that surround them. This museum is a multimedia experience with historic artifacts, costumed interpreters and the chance to sip an ice-cold cocktail at the end of the tour.

Savannah Riverboat Cruises

Docked alongside Savannah’s historic River Street are two impressive red-and-white riverboats: the Georgia Queen and the Savannah River Queen. The Georgia Queen is a 1,000-passenger paddlewheel-style riverboat with four levels, while the Savannah River Queen can carry 600 passengers. These two vessels take visitors out on the Savannah River for many types of themed cruises, including the popular gospel cruise, featuring a local church choir that sings gospel music as guests enjoy a buffet of Southern comfort and soul food staples.

Day 3

• Tybee Island Driving Tour

• Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour

• Lunch at North Beach Bar & Grill

• Tour of the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters

• Dinner at 45 Bistro

On the third day of the FAM, the group headed to Tybee Island, the barrier island 18 miles east of Savannah. After a tour of the island given by a step-on guide, the group headed to Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour, a top-rated dolphin sighting tour that takes groups on the water to spot some of the island’s signature marine life. The group then enjoyed lunch at North Beach Bar & Grill before making their way back to Savannah for a tour of the historic Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters. After enjoying some free time and freshening up at their hotels, the FAM-goers and Visit Savannah staff met for a farewell dinner at 45 Bistro, a fine-dining establishment in one of Savannah’s most historic hotels.

Tybee Tour Company

Owned and operated by Tybee Island resident Jacilyn Ledford, Tybee Tour Company covers a wide range of Tybee-related topics, from its ecology to its military history. Ledford is a charismatic step-on guide who regales groups with stories of the island’s history, including tales of the community’s colorful characters; its iconic black-and-white lighthouse; and even the unrecovered Mark 15 hydrogen bomb that was accidentally dropped in the Wassaw Sound near the island.

Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour

Consistently rated as one of the region’s top tours, Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure Tour is a boat tour company that takes groups into the brackish water where the Savannah River feeds into the Atlantic Ocean to see the dolphins that reside year-round off the coast of Tybee Island. Groups can also expect to see both Georgia’s smallest lighthouse, the Cockspur Island Lighthouse, as well as its tallest, the Tybee Island Lighthouse, on the tour. Funny commentary, a sea breeze and, of course, the chance to see dolphins in their natural habitat make for an amusing outing on the water for groups.

North Beach Bar & Grill

Right on Tybee Island’s popular North Beach, the casual, open-air restaurant North Beach Bar & Grill features colorful, beach shack decor and a menu serving up Caribbean-inspired flavors and casual, light dishes like tacos, burgers and salads. Its fresh seafood and sweet potato fries are among the standouts for visitors, though its beach access and sunset views are also highly lauded.

Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters

Savannah’s historic squares encompass many historic homes that have been preserved and offer tours. The Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters is one example. The Regency-era mansion was built in 1819 by merchant Richard Richardson and later bought by the Owens family in 1830. Tours focus on the home’s distinct architectural features and touch on the history and daily lives of its inhabitants, both free and enslaved. Tours of the mansion, carriage house and gardens are a powerful testament to life in Savannah in the two centuries since the home’s construction.

45 Bistro

Located on Broughton Street, The Marshall House — one of Savannah’s most historic (and allegedly most haunted) hotels — boasts a fine-dining establishment called 45 Bistro, serving choice proteins like freshly caught seafood, pan-seared duck breast and wet-aged steaks. Groups can enjoy a preset, multicourse menu with dishes like herb-crusted salmon and filet mignon. For dessert, decadent choices like a flourless chocolate torte and a Georgia pecan dacquoise await.

Day 4

• Praline Making at Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table

• National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

• Depart from Savannah

On the final day of the Savannah FAM, groups got to experience some signature Southern treats at Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table with a hands-on praline-making class. The groups watched chef Darin’s praline-making demonstration before pairing off to test his methods for themselves. After enjoying their homemade pralines, they headed to the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler for a guided tour and a delicious lunch at the museum cafeteria. From the museum, they departed for home to begin planning their groups’ journeys back to Savannah.

Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table

Not far from Savannah’s historic district, Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table is a culinary school where renowned chef Darin Sehnert teaches visitors how to replicate some of Georgia’s most scrumptious flavors. The school offers a range of public and private classes that teach guests how to make everything from French pastries to fresh pasta to low-country cuisine. Groups can also reserve the establishment for private events, including praline-making classes. Once they’ve completed their lesson, they can peruse the gift shop for high-quality culinary tools and goodies.

National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force commemorates the titular air force that was commissioned during World War II. The museum contains interactive multimedia exhibits about the war as well as artifacts, including aircraft and parts of aircraft flown during the war. Restoration work is ongoing for the museum’s mighty B-17 Flying Fortress, which lets visitors get an idea of the scale of the planes and the scope of the peril facing members of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. The museum campus includes a chapel, a memorial, a gift shop and a cafeteria, which is perfect for group lunches.

For more information on this itinerary or to plan your own Savannah tour, contact:

Visit Savannah

Stefan King

912-644-6423

sking@visitsavannah.com

visitsavannah.com