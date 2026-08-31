We asked our staff, “Which luxury hotel is on your bucket list?” Find out which luxury hotel we’d love to turn in at in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

The hotel on my bucket list would be Atlantis, The Palm on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and staying in an underwater suite.

— Telisa Rech, Advertising Sales Manager

Hotel Tjampuhan & Spa- Bali. It’s the kind of place where you can disconnect from reality and forget what day it is. You wake up and go to sleep to the sounds of the jungle, immersed in a peaceful atmosphere with a variety of local and international cuisine. The perfect balance of luxury and adventure.

I’m prepping my “out of office” e-mail right now….

— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager

Hotel Chinzanso in Tokyo, to experience Japanese hospitality, cuisine, history and the tranquility of the hotel’s gardens.

— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist

So many. I’d love to stay at the Plaza in New York City, Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, The Greenbrier in West Virginia, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm.

— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor

It’s not luxury, but going back to the Atlantis in the Bahamas is on my bucket list.



— Sarah Sechrist, Controller

I love historic hotels. I’ve stayed at the Biltmore, the Brown Palace and several other historic hotels along the east coast, but I have yet to stay at The Greenbrier. It’s been on my bucket list for a long time.



— Donia Simmons, Creative Director

Claridge’s in London or La Mamounia in Marrakesh, Morocco

— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager