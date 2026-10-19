We asked our staff, “Which state or national park is next up on your trip list?” Find out our park picks in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

I hope to see Yellowstone National Park in the next few years.

— Telisa Rech, Advertising Sales Manager

“Great Basin National Park in Nevada is high on my list for its ancient pines, hidden caves and some of the darkest skies in the country. It sounds like the perfect mix of adventure and tranquility.

— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager

Acadia National Park, to listen to the loons and crashing waves in Maine.

— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist

I have heard wonderful things about Zion National Park but have never had a chance to go. The pictures look stunning.

— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor

I would love to take a trip to Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio to see some pretty autumn colors. Zion and the Grand Canyon are both on my list of national parks to visit soon.

— Rachel Crick, Associate Editor/Project Manager

My husband would love to go to the Black Hills and Badlands area in South Dakota.

— Sarah Sechrist, Controller

We will probably take the kids to Yellowstone and Jackson Hole this summer, but I personally plan on visiting Arches, Monument Valley, Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks soon.

— Donia Simmons, Creative Director

I have a weekend trip booked to Kentucky’s Pine Mountain State Park later this year, but I’m sure I’ll visit a few more before then!

— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager