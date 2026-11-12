We asked our staff, “Which river cruise would you love to go on in the next five years?” Find out which sailings anchor our bucket list in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

I’ve been on a lot of cruises but never a river cruise. I would like to do the Rhine.

— Telisa Rech, Advertising Sales Manager

I’d love to cruise the Mekong River through Laos and Cambodia to see the floating villages and ancient temples.

— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager

The Mekong in Vietnam — from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City.

— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist

In my book, river cruising is the ideal way to experience just about any destination. But it’s especially appealing for destinations like the Nile in Egypt or the Ganges in India.

— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor

A river cruise along the Nile is my absolute dream, but I’d also love to do a trip along the Rhine to see all the castles. I couldn’t say no to any river cruise!

— Rachel Crick, Associate Editor/Project Manager

Internationally, the Danube; domestically, I’d love to try the Mississippi River cruise to New Orleans.

— Sarah Sechrist, Controller

Hands down, a Nile River cruise! I would have to add in enough time on both ends of the cruise for exploring all the places I have researched over 20 years. It’s top three on my bucket list.

— Donia Simmons, Creative Director

I would love to do a cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers.

— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager