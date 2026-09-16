We asked our staff, “What’s your newest piece of travel tech?” Read on to discover the modern comforts our team brings on the road in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

My favorite piece of travel tech is my Apple AirTag. If your bags don’t show up at baggage claim, you can locate their exact location. It’s one less thing to worry about when traveling!

— Ashley DeLucia, Advertising Sales Manager

My Apple AirTag follows my mother in her purse in case she gets lost!

— Lisa Kindel, Client Success Specialist

I bought the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 a few months ago to replace an older model. The fit is wonderful, the sound is crisp and clear, and the noise cancellation is the best I’ve ever experienced. I don’t go anywhere without them.

— Brian Jewell, CEO & Executive Editor

My portable charger compatible with Apple Watch and iPhone

— Sarah Sechrist, Controller

The newest — and pretty much the only — piece of travel tech I have is my old iPhone 11 and a portable charger; I don’t even have earbuds. I’m snickering at myself right now because I’m old-fashioned and love to unplug when I vacation or travel! If peace and quiet are the latest tech, I’ll be first in line.

— Donia Simmons, Creative Director

My newest travel tech is actually a piece of software rather than hardware: I finally got a Calendly subscription. It’s so helpful that people can book a meeting without any input from me, so life keeps going even when I’m not in front of a computer! I also love its auto-transcription feature, which keeps me from missing action items or important notes when I have trouble focusing or hearing in busy surroundings.

— Ashley Ricks, Print & Digital Publishing Manager