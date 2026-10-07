N ational parks are at the top of every traveler’s bucket list for good reason — they safeguard some of the continent’s most breathtaking landmarks and natural wonders. But with the notoriety comes crowds and high costs. Groups seeking the national park experience with a twist can instead look to state parks, which can offer similar and equally stunning sights. Here are some state parks that deliver an experience comparable to some of the nation’s most cherished national parks.

Snow Canyon State Park

Utah

As the second-most visited national park in the nation in 2025, behind only Great Smoky Mountains National Park at No. 1, Zion National Park boasts dramatic vistas of red rock formations, including towering bluffs and narrow canyons. For similar scenery without the crowds, or perhaps in addition to their Zion National Park trip, groups can visit Snow Canyon State Park in Washington County, Utah. It’s less than an hour’s drive from the national park and is located in Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. Groups can use nearby St. George as a base for lodging, dining and other attractions.

The park features canyons carved from Navajo sandstone, as well as lava tubes and flows, sand dunes and canyons. Some of the park’s biggest draws include the petrified sand dunes; Jenny’s Canyon, a beautiful slot canyon navigable with a half-mile hike; and the Snow Canyon Petroglyphs, ancient carvings marking the walls of another slot canyon. Groups of all activity levels can enjoy the scenery at their own pace; the 7,400-acre park has 38 miles of hiking trails and a 3-mile paved walking trail. It’s also home to a diverse array of wildlife, from coyotes and kit foxes to desert tortoises and road runners. Scheduled ranger-guided events include hikes, lectures and even stargazing sessions known as star parties.

stateparks.utah.gov

Custer State Park

South Dakota

West of Badlands National Park, Custer State Park in South Dakota is a quick drive from Rapid City and from treasures like Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Crazy Horse Memorial and the Black Hills National Forest. The state park is famous for its wildlife and its signature South Dakota scenery, but it is perhaps best known for the annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. Each year, cowboys and cowgirls round up the park’s approximately 1,300 buffalo to inspect and maintain the herd. Spectators can watch this Wild West-inspired event from the sidelines, and it’s an especially popular event among groups. The roundup is joined by an arts festival that goes on all weekend and features around 150 vendors, many of them local artisans.

Even if groups can’t make it for the Buffalo Roundup, there’s still plenty to see and do in the park. They can take a scenic drive on Wildlife Loop Road, an 18-mile loop that lets visitors glimpse the park’s buffalo and possibly some other wildlife, like prairie dogs, deer, bighorn sheep and more. Early morning hours and just before sunset give visitors the best chance to spot wildlife. Groups can stay at Custer State Park Resort’s four lodges, each of which offer restaurants and activities, or stay overnight in Rapid City.

gfp.sd.gov

Flathead Lake State Park

Montana

Glacier National Park is one of America’s most famous and most popular parks, thanks to abundant wildlife, alpine lakes and iconic sights like Going to the Sun Road. But for similar sights with far fewer crowds, groups can head to Flathead Lake State Park. Flathead Lake is the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi in the contiguous United States, and groups might be surprised to learn that the park comprises five mainland units and several islands on the lake, covering a total of 160 miles of shoreline.

Visitors can explore the lake via boat tour or by renting kayaks or canoes. Several group picnic areas are available on the park’s beaches. One of the park’s most popular units, Wild Horse Island, is accessible by boat. This 2,160-acre island is home to a small herd of wild horses, as well as a more robust herd of bighorn sheep and other animals like deer, eagles and osprey. Many local tour operators provide narrated boat tours to the island. Groups can use nearby towns like Kalispell and Whitefish as their base camp for exploring the state park. And if they still want to see Glacier National Park, it’s just an hour’s drive north.

fwp.mt.gov

Humboldt Redwoods State Park

California

California’s national park scene is impressive, with some of the big names like Yosemite National Park and Redwood National and State Parks drawing millions of visitors each year. Most come to see the state’s massive, ancient Redwood trees, which are the tallest in the world. But the largest old growth contiguous redwood forest in the world is actually found at Humboldt Redwoods State Park, a 53,000-acre state park. The redwood forest in question spans about 17,000 acres, or one-third of the park’s size. It has 100 miles of trails for visitors to hike, including an ADA accessible trail.

State park interpreters are available to take groups on guided tours, where they’ll learn about the redwoods and the conservation efforts that made the park possible. Groups can drive the Avenue of Giants, the 32-mile scenic highway with gorgeous views of the redwoods. They can also visit Founders’ Grove, which features an easy, half-mile walking trail with sights like a fallen redwood tree known as the Dyerville Giant. Groups can find several inns, resorts and lodges along the Avenue of Giants.

parks.ca.gov

Silver Falls State Park

Oregon

The Olympic National Park in Washington is notable for lush rainforests with moss-covered trees and plenty of picturesque waterfalls, but groups will find a similar Pacific Northwestern beauty awaiting them in neighboring Oregon at Silver Falls State Park. The park is about 20 miles outside of Salem, the state capital, making it a lovely option for an active day in the Willamette Valley. As its name suggests, the park is known for its waterfalls, but visitors will also find towering firs, moss-coated trunks, and abundant flora and fauna.

Groups can choose from many hiking trails, ranging from easy to challenging, but each offers its own gems to see. The South Falls loop is a 1-mile trail that lets park visitors walk behind a breathtaking 177-foot waterfall. The loop is part of the longer Trail of Ten Falls, which, as the name suggests, offers views of 10 of the park’s waterfalls across a roughly seven-mile trail. For a pick-me-up, groups can also stop at the South Falls Nature Store or the Silver Falls Cafe. Groups can make nearby Silverton and Salem their base camp for lodging and other activities.

stateparks.oregon.gov

Hocking Hills State Park

Ohio

While it lacks the peaks of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio does offer lush green scenery, dramatic gorges and stunning cliff views that make it a comparable experience to stopping at the country’s most visited national park. The state park encompasses nearly 2,400 acres and is adjacent to Hocking State Forest, which is about 10,000 acres. This scenic land in southeastern Ohio is known for breathtaking waterfalls like Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave and Ash Cave, as well as rock formations like Rock House and Cantwell Cliffs. These gems are connected by about 25 miles of hiking trails.

But there’s plenty more for groups to do than hike; the Hocking Hills region has no shortage of activities for the adventure-seeker, like zip-lining and canopy tours, climbing and rappelling, and kayaking and canoeing. Groups can also stargaze, go horseback riding, visit a nearby museum or animal conservation center, and much more. They can lodge at Hocking Hills State Park Lodge, dine at Rockhouse Restaurant or choose from dozens of other cabins or glamping experiences.

ohiodnr.gov