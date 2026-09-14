I nternational travel exposes visitors to new cultures, customs, vistas and palates. The only drawback: Navigating the time and cost to voyage abroad can be a bit daunting.

Fortunately, groups can enjoy U.S. destinations that harbor a unique transnational appeal, all without ever leaving the country. Exploring such “global” locales offers a stress-free way to sample architecture, geography and traditions often associated with beloved destinations around the world.

From landscapes that conjure the feeling of the Alpine mountains to streetscapes that feel lifted from a Mediterranean isle, these all-American destinations create itineraries that seem worldly and sophisticated without the need for a costly overseas trek.

Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth, a town nestled in the eastern foothills of the Cascade Mountains in North Central Washington, takes its role as a Bavarian village stand-in seriously. Its downtown re-creates the feel of an authentic German town with painstaking attention to detail, from its Old World architecture to the German music — whether live or piped in — playing daily.

The city adopted its German-inspired identity in the 1960s as a way to reinvent itself following the end of logging and a rerouting of the railroad in the area. The idea stuck — in no small part because the geography of the mountains and rivers nearby do have an uncanny resemblance to the Bavarian Alps.

“Our German architecture is always the main draw, and we are very traditional and strict about those standards,” said Jessica Stoller, marketing and public relations director for the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce. “We don’t allow any neon or advertising outside, and everything downtown has to go through a design and review process with the city. But then we also have the mountains that are so spectacular, and the rivers that wind through town, giving the whole place this authentic Bavarian feel.”

The city’s charming, pedestrian-friendly downtown is closed to through traffic, making it easy to gather and enjoy the sounds of the frequent live German and polka bands that play at the nearby park or at one of the city’s outdoor beer gardens. During Oktoberfest, typically held in late September or early October, the city often brings in bands from Germany to serenade the crowds of attendees, many of them dressed in traditional Bavarian Trachten.

In town, groups have no shortage of places to sample pretzels, beer and other German dishes. The famed Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum makes it easy to explore one of Germany’s most iconic art forms, thanks to its displays of thousands of nutcrackers, many dating back centuries.

leavenworth.org

Ouray, Colorado

Proudly known as the “Switzerland of America,” Ouray, Colorado, in the heart of the San Juan Mountains does its own impressive interpretation of an Alpine village, with a charming downtown that’s nestled at the base of 12,000-foot-plus peaks.

“Because we’re surrounded by steep cliffs and peaks, it’s similar to [the views you’d get] someplace like Zermatt, Switzerland,” said Brooke Warren, Ouray’s tourism and city media manager. “There’s also these cascading waterfalls everywhere. So, the physical beauty here is similar.”

Groups can explore the area’s stunning natural landscape in multiple ways, from accessible hiking trails at Box Cañon Falls Park — home to rare Black Swift birds — to more challenging trails offering access to the mountains. Area tour providers offer both via ferrata climbing experiences and white water rafting opportunities, as well as “hut-to-hut” hiking outings, where small groups can stay overnight at dedicated backcountry lodges.

Visitors can even try their skills at via ferrata climbing for free, using their own or rental equipment, at the Ouray Via Ferrata, a publicly accessible climbing route in the nearby Uncompahgre Gorge. For groups interested in the area’s history, Jeep tour operators offer treks to the region’s numerous ghost towns and former mining sites.

For those wanting a bit slower pace, Ouray’s four famed hot springs properties — Ouray Hot Springs, Twin Peaks Lodge, Wiesbaden and Box Canyon Lodge — let guests relax their cares away in naturally heated, sulfur-free mineral pools.

visitouray.com

St. Augustine, Florida

Founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, St. Augustine, Florida, stands as the oldest continually occupied European-established settlement in the United States. Fittingly, many of the city’s key architectural features speak to its Spanish origins, from the iconic Castillo de San Marcos, built by Spanish occupying forces between 1672 and 1695, to the González-Álvarez House — also known as the Oldest House Museum — built in 1723 and considered the oldest surviving Spanish colonial dwelling in Florida.

A walk through the city’s historic downtown core gives the feeling of being in a Spanish plaza, thanks to the city’s footprint of narrow, winding streets and its skyline marked by red terracotta-tiled roofs. Key landmarks, like the Hotel Ponce de Leon, opened in 1888 and now serving as Flagler College, and the Lightner Museum, originally established in 1888 as the Alcazar Hotel, draw heavily on Spanish Renaissance and Mediterranean Revival architectural styling, adding to the city’s immersive Spanish feel.

“The Lightner Museum, which has a fantastic collection of antiques and fine arts, offers some wonderful behind-the-scenes tours for groups,” said Barbara Golden, communications and public relations manager for St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Guides can walk groups through to explain the various areas of interest from when the property served as a Gilded Age hotel. Visitors come away with a more personal understanding of what it was like then, compared to now.”

Groups can also tour Flagler College to view the dining hall’s famed Tiffany stained-glass windows — one of the largest collections of its kind in the world — as well as the property’s soaring, 68-foot-high domed rotunda and its beautiful courtyard, which remains a stunning example of Spanish Renaissance architecture.

Of course, the city has much to explore beyond its architectural appeal. To assist groups in learning more about St. Augustine’s rich history, staff at the VCB have developed four distinct Tapestry Program tours that explore the city’s unique culture and heritage, including the distinct contributions of its Minorcan and Black communities.

floridashistoriccoast.com

Catalina Island, California

Located just 22 miles off the coast of Southern California and about an hour-long ferry ride from the likes of Long Beach or Dana Point, Catalina Island nonetheless looks as if it has been pulled off the pages of a Mediterranean travel catalog.

The island’s mix of crystal-clear waters, palm-tree-lined streets, picturesque beaches and rugged mountain terrain has made it an in-demand tourist destination since its development by chewing gum magnate William Wrigley in the 1920s.

“The trip out to the island is part of the experience,” said Cathy Miller, vice president of marketing and sales at Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority. “Often, the ferries will stop for whales and dolphins or other wildlife viewing, so getting here is part of the fun.”

Groups can start their exploration of the island in Avalon, the island’s main town, where golf carts and bikes vastly outnumber any cars. At just 3 square miles, the city is easily explored on foot, from the quaint shops and cafes downtown to the must-see Catalina Casino. Built in 1929 as an Art Deco masterpiece, the casino — gambling-free and named using the Italian term meaning “gathering place” — offers public tours of its famed ballroom, once a center of the island’s Big Band-era nightlife.

Area tour operators offer dolphin tours, underwater semi-submarine tours, and access to paddleboarding, pedal boating, snorkeling and other watersport excursions, so there’s plenty to occupy a full day in Avalon Bay or the surrounding Pacific.

For groups that prefer to stay dry, local providers offer day trips into the island’s rugged, forested mountainsides, where wildlife like foxes, mule deer, eagles and even a herd of bison can be spotted.

“It’s an entire island ecosystem that’s protected,” Miller said. “The roads up into the mountains are all dirt roads, but they offer spectacular views. So, it’s kind of like an adventure excursion.”

lovecatalina.com

Island of Hawaii

While their climates may be distinctly different, Iceland and the Island of Hawaii share a geography that’s surprisingly similar. Both are home to breathtaking waterfalls, black sand beaches and active volcanoes — and both destinations routinely top lists of the most beautiful places on Earth.

While accessing either Iceland or Hawaii demands a rather time-intensive flight from the States, the Big Island at least boasts warm, tropical breezes upon groups’ arrival. Once there, many visitors head almost directly to the island’s biggest draw: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Home to Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, the park also features an array of volcanic steam vents, lava flows and lava tubes to explore.

Visitors can easily do a self-guided tour of the park or work with a tour operator that specializes in coordinating group visits. Popular tour providers, like Hawaii Forest & Trail, offer daily tours of the national park, including some that also incorporate waterfall tours and chocolate tasting experiences. Near the town of Kailua-Kona, groups can also visit Hualalai Volcano — home to one of the deepest dry pit craters on earth — with a native guide.

At Akaka Falls State Park on the northeastern Hilo Coast, groups can experience two picturesque waterfalls, Kahuna Falls and Akaka Falls, within one short hike. On the island’s southern coast, Punaluu Black Sand Beach routinely wows visitors with its jet-black sand, created by rapid cooling of lava flows once they hit the ocean. Home to several protected species, like the Green Sea Turtle, the beach offers spectacular views and ample sites for stunning photos.

“By incorporating guided eco-tours, local culinary stops and community-led conservation experiences, groups do not simply visit Hawaii Island; they connect with the spirit of aloha and leave a positive, lasting impact,” said Lynn R. Whitehead, vice president of global MCI sales and marketing for Meet Hawaii.

gohawaii.com/islands/hawaii-big-island

New Orleans

The French influence on New Orleans is hard to miss, particularly when it comes to the region’s renowned cuisine.

“Our culinary traditions are the things that really tie New Orleans and Paris to each other,” said Mary Beth Romig, assistant vice president of public relations for New Orleans & Company. “Our culinary heritage has roots in the region’s early French colonial influence.”

Groups can explore the French culinary traditions still inspiring New Orleans cuisine today through a number of popular citywide, food-based walking tours, including a three-hour itinerary by Doctor Gumbo, voted as one of the Top 10 Best Food Tours in the U.S. in 2026 by USA Today.

Visitors can also try their hand at crafting French- and Creole-inspired dishes through cooking classes like those offered at the New Orleans School of Cooking or the Mardi Gras School of Cooking.

Other must-see city highlights include the world-class history displays at The National WWII Museum, the striking architecture of the French Quarter, including Jackson Square and the St. Louis Cathedral, and fine art displays at the New Orleans Museum of Art and the adjacent Besthoff Sculpture Garden in City Park.

“The sculpture garden is incredible, and City Park with its large oak trees and its moss-draped limbs is just a beautiful setting,” Romig said. “Not too far away is a great little French restaurant called Cafe Degas, so you can get some delicious French food nearby.”

neworleans.com