Life as a group travel professional can be amazing… except when it’s not.

Though a career in travel seems glamorous from the outside, working as tourism planner, trip leader or travel planner can be exhausting. In fact, many professionals in travel and related fields report extremely high levels of stress, as well as the burnout and anxiety that come with them. In this special episode of the podcast, Gather and Go host Brian Jewell discusses the underlying conflicts causing unnecessary stress for travel pros — and what you can do about it.

About the Podcast

Gather and Go with Brian Jewell is a podcast that helps travel organizers and industry professionals plan, promote and lead better trips. Each episode reaches thousands of professional tour operators and travel agents and the volunteer group leaders they work with, as well as destination marketers, museum leaders, church travel leaders and other tourism enthusiasts around the world. Each show includes a featured conversation with a smart and influential travel leader. You’ll also hear travel news, road tips and more. New episodes are released about twice monthly.

You can find Gather and Go wherever your listen to podcasts or subscribe by email.

Have questions, comments or ideas for the show? Send them to us at podcast@grouptravelleader.com.

Thanks for listening!