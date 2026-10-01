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Two locations join Virginia’s section of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail in 2026, adding to the state’s offerings for travelers interested in tracing the path towards equality in our country.

Together with Virginia’s featured sites in Farmville, Danville, Richmond and Fredericksburg, trail stops in Bowling Green and Gloucester highlight under-told and authentic stories of resilience, leadership and strength. See what you can discover when your group visits these new sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

In Bowling Green, a collection of historic buildings tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a white man and a Black woman whose marriage sparked a legal fight for equality. Arrested in 1958 for violating Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act, Richard and Mildred were jailed at the Old Jail of Caroline County and pled guilty at the Caroline County Courthouse, both sites featured on the trail.

The Caroline County Historic Courthouse

Richard and Mildred’s fight would continue until it reached the Supreme Court, where the landmark Loving v. Virginia decision banned laws against interracial marriage nationwide. Stop at the campus to reflect on the legacy of the case. While not all buildings are open to the public, appointments can be made to access the former Sheriff’s office, now an arts and cultural space which honors the community’s commitment to dialogue and understanding.

Mildred and Richard Loving

Further east in Gloucester, your group can meet Civil Rights leaders who would shape the movement for equality and inspire future generations. Visit the Gloucester Museum of History to learn the story of Irene Morgan, a woman jailed for refusing to give up her seat on a Greyhound bus. Her principled stand led to the Supreme Court decision, which outlawed segregation on interstate travel. You’ll also learn about Thomas Calhoun “T.C.” Walker, a man born into slavery who became the county’s first Black lawyer.

Gloucester Museum of History

After a visit to the museum, embark on a driving tour along the African American Heritage Trail, which features 12 stops including locations connected to Irene Morgan, T.C. Walker, Tuskegee Institute leader Robert Russa Moton, and more local figures from Virginia’s fight for equality.

With opportunities for learning and contemplation around the state, Virginia’s sites along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail challenge visitors to reflect on the legacy of the movement through a local lens. Whether you’re walking in the footsteps of local leaders along the Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail, exploring the story behind the student strike key to Brown v. Board of Education, or discovering new trailblazing figures, you can explore the stories of everyday citizens who exhibited strength and heroism to force change around them.

Get a sneak peek of your trip or deepen your exploration by listening to the Virginia episodes of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Podcast, where you’ll hear stories from the people and places that shifted history. From Fredericksburg to Farmville and Danville, from Richmond to Bowling Green and Gloucester, sites around Virginia grapple with and embrace their history, telling complex, authentic and necessary stories of our past.