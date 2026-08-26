As a group travel planner, you’re an expert on your groups, but you might not be an expert on every place you take them.

That’s where receptive operators, sometimes simply called “receptives,” come in. If you’re new to the industry, you may not be familiar with these, but they’re among the most valuable resources travel planners have. Simply put, receptive operators are destination experts that let planners borrow their expertise to craft seamless trips. They’re local companies that specialize in organizing experiences or trips for inbound travel groups. Whether you’re new to the industry and the concept of receptive operators or you just need a refresher course, here are some key points you should know about working with receptive operators to plan and lead better trips.

Why Should I Choose a Receptive?

Why couldn’t you just hire a local guide once your group gets to your destination? Sure, you could do that. But then you’d still be left booking a room block, wrangling tickets and paying full price. Receptive operators are boots-on-the-ground experts that can dramatically reduce the planner’s workload for the entire trip. While they excel at creating customized itineraries, they frequently sell packages or itineraries that they’ve already built; all planners need to do is show up with their group. Receptives can do this because they’re based in the destination and have deep knowledge of what’s happening there. They also have connections to everyone from local hotel operators to motorcoach vendors and attraction owners. Every aspect of the trip, from which hotel they’ll stay at to what fills the itinerary, is already completed. Sometimes they can also get your group access to unique experiences; a museum might not typically let groups go behind the scenes, but the receptive operator might be able to leverage their relationships with that attraction to curate an experience that goes above and beyond. And that can all come at a reduced rate because their strong local relationships often lead to discounts.

Who Should I Choose?

It’s important to understand the distinction between who is a receptive operator and who isn’t. They’re not the same as a CVB or DMO, and they’re also not the same thing as a local guide who will accompany your group, though some receptive operators do offer step-on guide services. Even though all of these groups are going to be well versed in the details of their destination, only one of them can make your entire trip-planning process significantly smoother, and that’s the receptive operator. They offer a broader scope of services and can help travel planners plan the entire experience from start to finish rather than only handling tours. When selecting an operator to work with, you need to look for someone who has a credible claim not only for expertise in the area, but also for experience navigating the group travel industry. Receptive operators are successful because of their network of relationships, so finding someone who has been working with groups for a long time — and all the vendors associated with them — is a must.

Where Should I Find Them?

The market is saturated with tour operators who provide different services for trip planners, from step-on guide services to travel agents, so knowing where to find receptive operators is critical. You can connect with receptive operators in some of the same places you can connect with other vendors and destinations, like many of the major tourism trade shows and conferences (think ABA and NTA events). If you can’t attend one of these shows, sometimes other attendees or the organizations will provide you with a list of operators who were in attendance. You can also ask DMOs directly for a list of receptive operators they work with in their destination, and many of them will happily provide you with one. However, you’d be wise to cross-reference that list with the list of those who attend the major association events to narrow down the operators who have the most experience working with groups.

When Should I Get in Touch?

Planning a group trip can be a whirlwind process that’s done pretty far in advance, but it would be a mistake to wait to contact a receptive operator. You should get in touch with receptive operators almost as soon as you decide on a destination because many of them have information that can help you refine key aspects of your trip. For example, they’ll have insider knowledge on the best time of year to visit, favorite local experiences, and pricing options that could decide everything from when your trip takes place to which attractions and hotels find their way onto your itinerary. If you reach out only after you’ve already finalized your trip details, you’ll be missing out on using their expertise to the fullest.

How Much Do They Cost?

The cost for a receptive operator’s service varies based on a variety of factors, like whether planners ask for a custom itinerary or want to buy a pre-planned trip package. Some receptive operators charge a flat fee, while some earn commission from the hotels and attractions they book. But it’s not necessarily just about what receptives charge; it’s also about what costs their services reduce. Receptive operators save money on things like hotels and attraction tickets because they buy in volume and get major discounts. Even with the operator’s price markup on these items, planners might still be saving money. But some of the biggest savings that receptive operators can offer planners are time and risk savings. If it would take a planner 40 hours to research a destination, contact and get rates for hotels, book attractions and follow up with vendors, that’s 40 hours that a receptive operator could save them. They also offer an unmatched sense of security because they’ve already arranged everything ahead of time. And, if something goes wrong, they’ll know exactly what to do to fix it because they are local to the destination and have the infrastructure to fix any problem.