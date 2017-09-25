Add the Outlets at Tejon Ranch to Your California Adventure (Sponsored)
Posted by The Group Travel Leader in Sponsored Articles on September 25, 2017
All photos courtesy The Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is excited to introduce a number of wonderful features to the already stellar shopping destination.
Don’t forget about the special group programs and incentives at the Outlets at Tejon. Whether traveling with friends and family or colleagues and associates, the Outlets at Tejon welcomes groups of all sizes and FIT travelers with exclusive perks, like:
At the Outlets at Tejon, we love our tour operators, tour guides and bus drivers, too! Book five trips, and you can earn a $50 Outlets at Tejon gift card. That’s on top of the $15 gift card for the driver and two group leaders of a group of 15+.
Wherever your California adventures take you, the Outlets at Tejon is ready to treat you to that perfect mid-trip shopping and dining break. And we are right on your route between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
We’d love to be part of the itineraries and programs you offer visitors (both Groups and FITs) to Southern California. Please let us know what you need from us by writing to Becky Swiggum at RSwiggum@TejonOutlets.com or Carolyn J. Feimster at Carolyn@CJFMarketingInternational.com.
The Outlets at Tejon are located between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The Outlets at Tejon are a popular shopping destination for groups visiting California.
The Outlets at Tejon feature a variety of stores.