Clarksville Celebrates Heroes, Hometowns and Legends September 14-17

In Clarksville, Tenn. hospitality, heritage, and hometowns reign supreme. It’s in the friendly smiles of strangers. It’s the at home feeling you get even when you’re far from home. From our picturesque historic downtown to our rolling countryside, Clarksville welcomes you with open arms. Bringing your group to Clarksville means you are going to get a trip full of Southern hospitality, unique attractions and shopping, and memories that will last a lifetime. We don’t just want you to have a good time while you visit, we want the experience to be something you write home about.

Tours in Clarksville mix the old and the new. The past and the present. One minute you may be baking biscuits, just like grandma used to, and the next you’ll be sampling some of the finest wine in Tennessee. Our tours are filled with cultural and historical influences. Join us for a Civil War Ball or visit the Customs House Museum to peruse the latest pieces from today’s most talented artists. The best part about a Clarksville Tour is you can make it your own. There are no strict itineraries to follow, no set schedules. This trip is made for relaxing and having fun…. just the way any vacation should be.

Our 2017 and 2018 Heroes, Hometowns and Legends Tours features four days of honoring the men and women who helped make America great. Plus, we’ll throw in a good dose of local culture and history too.

This special week in Clarksville includes learning about the history of the tobacco trade at a local farm, visiting the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center and its fantastic model train exhibit, laughing at the magic of Master Magician Terry Hedges, touring Fort Defiance and hearing Clarksville’s Civil War story, shopping at Miss Lucille’s Marketing with 200+ vendor booths, and venturing to Historic Collinsville where you’ll step back in time to the 1800’s to learn about life for the settlers of this era.

The highlight of the week is “Welcome Home Day” in Clarksville with a grand parade recognizing veterans from all our armed forces, but emphasizing those who served in the Vietnam conflict. Experience the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall, Field of Honor ® – Veterans Tribute, USS LST 325 – WWII Ship, a Remembrance Ceremony, Bob Hope Tribute to the Troops, and an American Pride Concert with a Statler Brothers tribute group.

Start planning today at www.visitclarksvilletn.com.

