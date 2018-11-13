Experience Newport, Rhode Island – The Classic Coast (Sponsored)

Whether you have a group of five or 50, Newport is always in season. Once known as the “summertime playground” for the Gilded Age elite, this charming and diverse destination has welcomed travelers from around the globe for nearly 400 years. It’s the footprint of the past that captivates visitors today as our rich history, awe-inspiring architecture, abounding culture, unspoiled beaches, miles of scenic trails, distinctive shops, critically-acclaimed restaurants, one-of-a-kind accommodations and world-class events make this classic coastal New England enclave simply extraordinary.

SEE

No trip to Newport is complete without experiencing the grandeur of the legendary mansions. America’s turn-of-the-century tycoons with names like Vanderbilt, Astor and Wharton built their colossal “summer cottages” along Newport’s coastline. Nearly a dozen of these homes are now museums that welcome group tours, including The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, Rosecliff and Doris Duke’s Rough Point. Whether you experience a self-guided audio tour or a docent-led guided tour, you’ll immerse yourself in the lives of the people who built, lived and worked in these magnificent mansions.

SAVOR

Since recently completing a multi-million-dollar renovation, Newport Vineyards has become a culinary and wine destination. The largest grower of grapes in New England, Newport Vineyards offers tours, tastings, 100% from scratch cuisine at Brix Restaurant and The Vineyard Café, live music, special events and more. This past summer, the vineyard unveiled its newest venture: Taproot Brewing Co., a craft beer brewhouse featuring unfiltered hop-forward beers made onsite in small batches.

CELEBRATE

Newport and the Classic Coast boasts one of the most enviable year-round event calendars. Spring welcomes Newport Restaurant Week, the Newport Craft Beer Festival, the Newport Oyster Festival, the Newport Daffodil Days Festival and the kick-off to the International Polo season, while summer ushers in the Newport Flower Show, the Newport Music Festival, the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships, the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals, the International Boat Show and so much more. Food and wine fêtes dominate the fall in addition to a second Restaurant Week, while Christmas in Newport and the Winter Festival round out the colder months. You quickly see that here, the off season is on!

Idyllically located between Boston and the Big Apple, Newport was just named one of the Best Small Cities in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler. This pedestrian-friendly city is peppered with a host of attractions and specialized tours tailored to everyone from history buffs to foodies. Learn more about Newport and the Classic Coast here: DiscoverNewport.org.

The Rough Point Music Room

The International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Newport Oyster Festival