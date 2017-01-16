Explore Oklahoma’s Chickasaw Country

Nestled in south-central Oklahoma sits 7,648 square miles spread across 13 counties known as Chickasaw Country. In Chickasaw Country you’ll experience culture, nature, recreation, festivals, events and attractions.

Groups visiting Chickasaw Country will uncover destinations for day trips, mystery tours, business meetings, family reunions, weekend retreats and getaways, as well as endless adventures such as zip lining, hiking, horseback riding and more than 27 golf courses.

The diverse geographic surroundings in Chickasaw Country have drawn people to the area for decades. Groups that travel to the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma can explore and photograph the natural beauty of the area while birdwatching, hiking or biking various scenic trails the area has to offer.

Visitors can experience what life was like along the Chisholm Trail in the late 1800s by visiting the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma. At the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center groups can explore ‘the lay of the land’ with one of the professional tour guides, the multi-sensory Experience Theater and Western Art in the Garis Gallery of the American West.

Among Chickasaw Country’s greatest assests are its cultural destinations that offer an in-depth look into Native American life. The Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma is the largest single-tribe cultural center in the United States and is dedicated to sharing and celebrating Chickasaw history and culture. It includes an exhibit center, ampitheater, research center, sky pavilion, traditional village, café, and cultural demonstrations.

Groups can enjoy a week-long stay, or an overnight trip, with more than 5,000 rooms in Chickasaw Country, from bed and breakfasts to luxurious hotels and retreats. The Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma is surrounded by scenic views in a natural environment, with 43 rooms in which to relax until the next adventure. The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa in Sulphur, Oklahoma is a boutique-style, 4-story, 81-room hotel where groups can relax and enjoy all the grand amenities including a spa, shops, restaurant, bathhouse and indoor and outdoor pools.

Complementing the Artesian Hotel Casino & Spa is the 7,400 square-foot ARTesian Gallery and Studios located across the street. The ARTesian Gallery and Studios is a space for creating, appreciating and sharing fine art. Groups can participate in art classes for all levels, from beginning artists to professional artists.

Visit chickasawcountry.com to explore endless destinations, events, and more.

Beautiful scenery and outdoor fun can be found in the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

The Artesian Hotel, Casino & Spa is a luxury hotel in Sulphur, Oklahoma.