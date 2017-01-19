Get a Taste for Kentucky in Jim Beam Country (Sponsored)

While planning your next group getaway make sure to take a look at the convenience and diversity of Jim Beam Country in Shepherdsville-Bullitt County, KY, Just south of Louisville. For groups large and small, retired or working.

We have the Jim Beam American Stillhouse. This 200 year old landmark features the fascinating art of bourbon making as well as the Beam family history. Your tour will be hands on and interactive. From moonshine to modern manufacturing, you will get a new appreciation for our nation’s only native spirit. Enjoy our state of the art tasting room with signature cocktails.

Take a ride up the road about 4 miles to Four Roses Bourbon Experience & Tour. They will show off their visitor center, tasting room, unique single story warehouses as well as their bottling facility.

While you’re tasting, you might as well try one or all of our award winning wineries. Wight-Meyer, Forest Edge, Millanova or Brooks Hill Wineries offer a large array of wonderful wines. They all have tasting rooms with all the ambiance you need to enjoy a relaxing afternoon or evening.

If you are up for a challenge, try to conquer the Bullitt County Wine and Whiskey Trail, which consists of the Four Wineries, Jim Beam and Four Roses Bourbon Experience. Trail goers will get special tasting rates and behind the scenes tours. When finished you will receive a special souvenir glass.

Bullitt County is also the home to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. While at Bernheim check out their A.I.A award winning green built Visitor Center. You can walk among the tree branches on their Canopy Tree Walk or take a hike on one of the many trails.

Fire Studio and Gallery offers visitors the opportunity to get up close while artisans make hand blown glass artwork. After your date with the artisans, you can take some time to shop in the gallery.

If shopping is on your list, we have two true outlet stores. 6pm.com outlet is a 10,000 square foot shoe and apparel outlet where everything is at least 50% off. Donna Sharp’s House of Quilts has bargains galore on quilts, handbags and more.

You can also get your motor running at Kart Kountry. Chronological age makes no difference on the nation’s longest go cart track and newly remodeled putt putt course. For the winter months check out their newly expanded arcade with trampoline basketball. Put all this together and you have the makings for a day you won’t soon forget.

Our affordable lodging and central location make Shepherdsville-Bullitt County your one stop spot for all of Kentucky’s Horse and Bourbon Attractions.

Located right off I-65 with lodging at exits 117 and 121.

For more information call 502-543-8656

Shepherdsville / Bullitt County Tourist & Convention Commission

Or check us out on the web www.travelbullitt.org

