Northwest Wisconsin’s Ideal Group Getaway (Sponsored)

While there are many amazing group tour destinations in Wisconsin, there’s no doubt that the Northwest region holds a unique charm of its own. Washburn County, located in the heart of Northwest Wisconsin, is the ideal destination for your Northwoods tour. Located at the intersection of most Northwest Wisconsin highways, groups find that Washburn County makes the perfect home base for a multi-day, Northwest Wisconsin tour.

Washburn County offers a scenic train ride, the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, which offers the only moving Bed & Breakfast Dinner Train in the United States. In addition to the bed & breakfast train, they offer a variety of group rides. Just down the road at Spooner’s Railroad Park is the Railroad Memories Museum, a 13 room railroad museum located in the original Chicago & Northwestern Depot. The park, still under development, is also home to the original brick roundhouse and turntable. In addition, there are historical museums, the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum, and the Museum of Woodcarving which is home to over 100 life-size carvings, including “The Last Supper.” The area is also home to the Namekagon River: Wisconsin’s Moving National Park. Tours of the interactive visitor center are available with a park ranger. While you’re in the area, be sure to tour the Clover Meadow Winery & White Wolf Distillery; Clover Meadow is the only certified organic winery in the Midwest. From quaint downtown shops with a historical tour featuring their original tin ceilings to art factory tours, Washburn County is sure to have something fun for your group to enjoy.

If you’re looking to explore the nearby areas, you won’t want to miss the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, just 1 ½ hours northeast. If you’re looking to take a brewery tour, you’ll definitely want to head down to Leinenkugel’s, just an hour south of Washburn County. Straight north approximately an hour is the Superior/Duluth area which also offers a variety of attractions including the prestigious Glensheen Mansion. Our group tour coordinator will help you plan your trip to Washburn County and other stops in Northwest Wisconsin. Visit WashburnCounty.org to start planning your group tour today.

An exhibit at the Museum of Woodcarving

Enjoy a scenic train ride aboard the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad

The Railroad Memories Museum