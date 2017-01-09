See Georgia’s Coastal Destinations

A relaxing escape, Georgia’s Coast has it all from miles of shoreline and windswept dunes to historic ports and towns. While a drive down I-95 might only take a couple hours, the journey is a lot more complete when you take the time to get better acquainted with the charming area. Travel along Scenic US Highway 17, stopping in some of the most historic and beautiful destinations in the United States. Journey from colonial times to the Revolutionary War, from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement in a few short hours, stopping along the way to experience the unique beaches, iconic grand oaks draped in Spanish moss and the incredible flavors and cuisines that set the region apart.

Start your trip in Savannah, Georgia’s first city. With 22 squares and two historic districts, the city is brimming with old-time charm and Southern grace. Discover the histories of cultural icons such as Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low and writer Flannery O’Connor as you stroll down the cobblestone streets. Two Confederate forts – Old Fort Jackson and Fort Pulaski – watch over the storied city, as do Wormsloe Plantation, the First African Baptist Church and Bonaventure Cemetery. Don’t forget to visit Broughton Street and River Street where shopping and culinary delights abound.

Head south to Liberty County where historic eras intermingle and create a land overflowing in culture. Experience colonial Georgia at the Midway Museum, the Revolutionary War at Fort Morris and the Civil Rights Movement at the Dorchester Academy. Break up the history lessons with kayaking, fishing and blueberry (or Christmas tree) picking. Before you leave, be sure to discover Geechee culture by visiting the Geechee Kunda Cultural Arts Center, following the Historic Baptismal Trail and enjoying a traditional Lowcountry boil.

No trip to Georgia’s Coast would be complete without a visit to Brunswick and the Golden Isles. With a colonial-era fort, Georgia’s only five-star restaurant, miles of bike paths flanked by live oaks, and a hotel constructed as a hunting retreat for the wealthy, the Golden Isles are a truly unique destination. Between the memorable meals of fresh-caught Georgia seafood, stroll along the one-of-a-kind Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, climb the lighthouse on St. Simons Island, play a round of golf on one of Sea Island’s three championship courses or go shrimping along the Brunswick coast. Visit any time of year, and you’re sure to find many more treasures than you imagined on the Georgia Coast.

beautiful live oaks dot Georgia’s scenic landscape

Brewer’s Christmas Tree and Blueberry Farm is a popular stop in Liberty County.

Groups can see historic reenactments at Old Fort Jackson near Savannah.