Staff Sound-Off: February 2018

We asked our staff, “ If you could attend a concert by any musician, past or present, what show would you choose? ” See what sounds they long to hear in their responses below.

Past: Prince. Present: Adele

— Kelly Tyner, director of sales and marketing

I would love to see U2 in concert. I came so close last summer when they played in Louisville, Kentucky, on their Joshua Tree tour: A friend called offering me a ticket just a couple hours before the show began. But I was fresh back from a long trip and needed to spend some time with the family. It was the right decision, but every now and then I wonder if I’ll ever get another chance.

— Brian Jewell, executive editor

An actual Mozart or Bach concert. I think that would be simply fascinating!

— Donia Simmons, creative director

Tom Petty.

— Stacey Bowman, director, advertising sales

I’m not much of a music buff, but I would have loved to see some of the great composers perform on stage, such as Bach, Beethoven or Mozart. I would be especially interested to observe the audience atmosphere and see how people perceived these legends in their own day.

— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer

I would love to see Led Zeppelin with John Bonham on the drums. My favorite song of all time is “Kashmir,” and having those sounds caress my ear would be an experience like nothing else.

— Ashley Ricks, circulation manager

I know the correct answer here — it’s Tom Petty for all the right reasons. But I’m going to go with Nick Drake (1948 – 1974). Nick Drake was a British musician whose songs were ethereal. He was reticent to play in public and did most of his work in very close quarters. Many learned of him years after his death when Volkswagen used “Pink Moon” for a timeless television commercial in 1999. Seeing him somewhere, anywhere, would work just fine.

— Mac Lacy, publisher