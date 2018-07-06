Staff Sound-Off: Football Favorites

We asked our staff, “ Who do you root for during football season? ” Find out our favorite ways to celebrate the Fourth in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

“My team is the Florida State Seminoles and anyone playing against the Gators. There is a renewed sense of pride and excitement for Seminole fans due to our new head coach Willie Taggart, so I can’t wait for this season to start. Go, ’Noles!”

— Kelly Tyner, director of sales and marketing

“Obviously, the University of Kentucky. I don’t have an NFL team, so I just root for Kentucky, as I prefer college sports better.”

— Kyle Anderson, sales, and marketing coordinator

“I was a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts during the Peyton Manning era. The team hasn’t fared as well since his departure, but I still enjoy seeing him in TV commercials.”

— Brian Jewell, executive editor

“F-L-O-R-I-D-A S-T-A-T-E Florida State! Florida State! Florida State! Woooooooo!!!!!”

— Ashley Ricks, circulation and social media manager

“I don’t have any particular allegiances, but if I have to pick someone, it’s usually the underdog.”

— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer

“Boomer Sooner baby!”

— Donia Simmons, creative director