Staff Sound-Off: Football Favorites
Posted by Ashley Ricks in Travel Thoughts on July 06, 2018
The Unconquered statue in front of Doak Campbell Stadium at Florida State University
“My team is the Florida State Seminoles and anyone playing against the Gators. There is a renewed sense of pride and excitement for Seminole fans due to our new head coach Willie Taggart, so I can’t wait for this season to start. Go, ’Noles!”
— Kelly Tyner, director of sales and marketing
“Obviously, the University of Kentucky. I don’t have an NFL team, so I just root for Kentucky, as I prefer college sports better.”
— Kyle Anderson, sales, and marketing coordinator
“I was a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts during the Peyton Manning era. The team hasn’t fared as well since his departure, but I still enjoy seeing him in TV commercials.”
— Brian Jewell, executive editor
“F-L-O-R-I-D-A S-T-A-T-E Florida State! Florida State! Florida State! Woooooooo!!!!!”
— Ashley Ricks, circulation and social media manager
“I don’t have any particular allegiances, but if I have to pick someone, it’s usually the underdog.”
— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer
“Boomer Sooner baby!”
— Donia Simmons, creative director