Staff Sound-Off: Road Trips

We asked our staff, “What’s your dream road trip through the United States?” Find out which trips want to make them hop in the car and go in this month’s Staff Sound-Off.

Honestly, I’m not much of a road tripper, but if I had to choose one, it would probably be around the Northern states and mountains, down through the Rockies and the Grand Canyon, over through Oklahoma and Texas, and back to Kentucky. I would most likely try to see a lot of the West that I have not seen before and hike up a lot of peaks while traveling around the area.

— Kyle Anderson, sales assistant

I’ve always wanted to bike down the Pacific Coast on U.S. 101 and Highway 1, probably starting somewhere in Oregon and ending in San Francisco. It’s a very popular route for cyclists, who can camp in state parks and explore coastal towns along the way. It would require a great deal of training and preparation, but I think the payoff would be more than worth it.

— Savannah Osbourn, staff writer

Anywhere on someone else’s dime — beggars can’t be choosers.

— Stacey Bowman, director, advertising sales

My wife thinks I’m crazy, but I would love to get a big, tricked-out RV when we retire and use it to travel around North America. We could go at our own pace, sleep in the same bed each night and enjoy the changing landscape. The ultimate route for me would be a coast-to-coast trip, maybe from the Outer Banks in North Carolina all the way across to San Diego.

— Brian Jewell, executive editor

I used to live in Massachusetts, but I’ve never driven the New England coast in one trip. I’d love to start out on the Cape and drive all the way up along the coastal roads through New Hampshire into Maine and enjoy the picturesque fishing towns, historic sites and, of course, a couple lobster rolls and a stop in Boston to catch a Red Sox game along the way.

— Ashley Ricks, circulation and social media manager

My dream road trip is as much about how as where. My basset hound and golden retriever have gotten too old to do it with me now, which is a shame. They both would have been all in. I will do the trip with dogs or a like-minded friend, and it will be out West through the Badlands, Monument Valley and everything in between. Nothing will be planned, so nothing will go wrong. For me, this will be an Atlas trip, not a Yelp trip.

— Mac Lacy, publisher