Visit Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s “City of Festivals” (Sponsored)

Milwaukee is a city that knows how to have a good time! A vibrant urban destination on the shore of Lake Michigan, the city’s combination of cherished tradition and modern attitude makes it a can’t-miss destination every group will love.

Some call Milwaukee the “City of Festivals,” and it only takes a glance at the calendar to know why. With street festivals and special events all year, plus near-weekly ethnic festivals and huge events like Summerfest (the world’s largest music festival) and the Wisconsin State Fair in the summer, there’s always a party going on in Milwaukee – and you’re invited!

Many of the city’s largest festivals take place at Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee’s permanent lakefront festival grounds. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan, this 75-acre park makes it easy for everyone to celebrate with well-maintained permanent facilities, including accessible seating, restrooms, and picnic tables. It’s easy to pull your motorcoach right up to the gate, and Polish Fest, German Fest, and Irish Fest have all been named Top 100 Events by the American Bus Association. These ethnic festivals and many more showcase the traditional food, music, dancing, crafts, and even sports of the people who call Milwaukee home. Your group can join in a polka at German Fest, enjoy handmade tamales at Mexican Fiesta, and cheer on the tug ‘o’ war and currach races at Irish Fest. It’s a great opportunity to connect with your heritage or experience a brand new culture.

Summer may be festival season in Milwaukee, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had all year round! In the fall, the nationally-ranked Milwaukee Film Festival fills locally-owned cinemas for 15 days with a mix of new, classic, and cult films paired with panels, conversations, music, and community events. Holiday Folk Fair International is a perennial group favorite, bringing ethnic food, crafts, and performances to Wisconsin State Fair Park each November to celebrate the holiday season. And starting this year, Milwaukee will be hosting a Christkindlmarket (German Christmas market) on the plaza surrounding the brand new Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Every visit to Milwaukee is a party – come celebrate with us and enjoy our famous hospitality! Learn more about bringing your group to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s Dia De Los Muertos festival is just one of the many popular, ethnic festivals that take place throughout the year.

Milwaukee’s annual SummerFest is the world’s largest music festival.

The 2018 Milwaukee Film Festival will take place October 18–November 1, 2018.