Lincoln, Nebraska, is one of the Midwest’s most interesting undiscovered treasures, and today we’re taking you on a deep dive into the city.

On this bonus episode of Gather and Go, Kelsey Meyer of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau walks us through Lincoln’s distinctive historic downtown district, marquee attractions, outdoor experiences and nearby hub-and-spoke destinations. Plus, she shares how her team can help you plan a memorable Lincoln adventure for your group.

To plan your group’s next trip to Lincoln, go to lincoln.org.