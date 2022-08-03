Skip to site content
Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader
Advertise With Us

BONUS: Exploring Savannah with Anjuli King

By Brian Jewell
|
August 3, 2022

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Savannah, Georgia, is one of the most popular group tour destinations in the country, and today we’re taking you on a deep dive into the city.

On this bonus episode of Gather and Go, Anjuli King of Visit Savannah walks us through Savannah’s incredible culinary scene, rich history, African American heritage and up-and-coming attractions. Plus, she shares some insider tips on how group travel planners can score the best hotel room rates and exclusive dining opportunities.

To plan your group’s next trip to Savannah, go to visitsavannah.com.

The Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Read

Stay Connected!

Get the Group Travel Minute e-newsletter twice a month.

Subscribe

GET MORE GATHER & GO

Subscribe to the podcast to receive new episodes via email.

You have Successfully Subscribed!