Savannah, Georgia, is one of the most popular group tour destinations in the country, and today we’re taking you on a deep dive into the city.

On this bonus episode of Gather and Go, Anjuli King of Visit Savannah walks us through Savannah’s incredible culinary scene, rich history, African American heritage and up-and-coming attractions. Plus, she shares some insider tips on how group travel planners can score the best hotel room rates and exclusive dining opportunities.

To plan your group’s next trip to Savannah, go to visitsavannah.com.