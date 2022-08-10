Creating Authentic Travel Experiences with Joe Veneto

“Experiences are the currency of 21st century travelers.”

Joe Veneto knows all about how to create engaging travel experiences. In fact, there’s a good chance your group has enjoyed a travel experience he has helped develop in some of America’s most popular group destinations.

Joe joins this episode of the Gather and Go podcast to explain how destinations and group travel planners can create deep, authentic experiences that make an impact on travelers and locals alike. Plus, we have a news update on an airline bidding war; a Road Tip about how to communicate with your travelers during trips; and a hot minute about how travel can bridge the cultural divide in America.

