Equalizing Opportunities in Tourism with Stephanie Jones

Tourism has a diversity problem, but Stephanie Jones has ideas about how to fix it.

Founder and CEO of the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance and Black Cultural Heritage Tours, Stephanie joins this episode of the podcast to talk about how the tourism industry can increase diversity, boost underrepresented tourism entrepreneurs and create pathways to success for minority groups. She also offers tips about how to identify culturally authentic experiences in off-the-beaten-path places and ideas on increasing traveler satisfaction through honest learning opportunities.

We’re dedicating today’s entire episode of the podcast to this important conversation with Stephanie.

You can follow Stephanie on her website experienceblackculture.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.