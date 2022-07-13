Exploring Culture Through Travel with Cheryl Hargrove

Can group travel experiences broaden people’s horizons and help foster greater cultural understanding?

Cheryl Hargrove thinks so. On this episode of the Gather and Go podcast, the Hargrove International founder and cultural travel expert shares her perspective on how authentic cultural experiences can make good trips great. She also talks about how CVBs and DMOs can assist tour planners in creating opportunities for meaningful cultural exchange and shares tips for helping cultural attractions prepare for tourism groups.

Plus, we have news about a counterproductive new hotel ordinance in Los Angeles; a road tip about avoiding uncomfortable housekeeping encounters; and a Hot Minute about what docents do wrong during attraction tours.

