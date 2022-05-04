Gather and Go Podcast Trailer

From the people who bring you The Group Travel Leader comes a new podcast, Gather and Go with Brian Jewell!

If you’re involved in planning, promoting or leading travel, this is a show you won’t want to miss. On each episode, we’ll share expert insights from our decades in travel and feature conversations with some of the most creative, innovative and fascinating people from around the tourism industry.

We’ll cover topics such as traveling through challenging times, discovering authentic cultural encounters, developing opportunities in culinary tourism, modernizing your travel marketing and much, much more.

The first episode of Gather and Go debuts May 18, 2022. Subscribe today in your favorite podcast app to get episodes automatically, or find us online at grouptravelleader.com/podcast.