Makings Sense of Room Rates with Hannah Smith of STR

By Brian Jewell
|
June 15, 2022

If you’re like most travelers, you’ve likely experienced some sticker shock when shopping for hotel rooms recently.

On this episode of Gather and Go podcast, we talk with Hannah Smith of hospitality research firm STR, who explains what’s driving room rates, how inflation factors into the equation and what travel planners can expect for hotel prices in the next few years. Plus, we have a big update on COVID testing requirements for international travelers; a Road Tip about dealing with your your dirty laundry; and a Hot Minute about the new age of hotel service.

For more information and intelligence from STR, visit str.com.

To learn more about our OnSite familiarization tour to Alabama, visit grouptravelleader.com/alabama-fam.

