Pioneering Travel Trends with Jaclyn Leibl-Cote of Collette

By Brian Jewell
|
July 27, 2022

How does a regional family tour business become a trendsetting leader in the global tourism marketplace?

On this episode of Gather and Go, Jaclyn Leible-Cote shares the secrets to Collette’s success and tells us how her company uses customer feedback to pioneer new tourism experiences that influence the entire travel industry. She also tells us what it was like to grow up in travel and go on to take over the family business.

Plus, we have news about the latest pandemic-related cruising policies; a Road Tip about a must-have smartphone app for frequent travelers; and a Hot Minute about the role of the CDC in regulating travel.

