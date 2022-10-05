Teaching Tour Directors with Ted Bravos

“You have to learn when to talk, what to talk about and when to shut up.”

Ted Bravos knows what it takes to make a good tour director. The International Tour Management Institute founder has been leading tours — and training tour directors — since the 1980s. On this episode of Gather and Go, Ted joins us to talk about teaching new tour directors the ropes and how a talented tour director can take a trip from good to great.

Plus, we have news about a change in Canada’s COVID-19 policies; a Road Tip about arranging transportation for small groups; and a Hot Minute about the way the travel industry compensates drivers and guides.

To learn more about the International Tour Management Institute, visit itmitourtraining.com.