The Changing Face of Group Travel with Contiki’s Ian Kynor

You may not realize it, but young adults are embracing group travel like never before… and for reasons you may not expect.

On this episode of the Gather and Go podcast, we talk with Ian Kynor of The Travel Corporation, who explains the changing face of group travel and tells us why his company’s Contiki brand, which specializes in tours for the 18-35 age group, is emphasizing the group element of packaged travel in its marketing. Plus, we have news on travel to Cuba; an update on opportunities to join our OnSite familiarization tours; a Road Tip that will help you sleep better in hotel rooms; and a Hot Minute on the effectiveness of travel restrictions for achieving political outcomes.

To learn more about Contiki and group travel for young adults, visit groups.ttc.com.

For more information about our OnSite familiarization tours, visit grouptravelleader.com/fams.

