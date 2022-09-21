Skip to site content
Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader
Advertise With Us

The New Golden Age of Air Travel with Patrick Smith

By Brian Jewell
|
September 21, 2022

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Are we living through a new Golden Age of Air Travel?

Patrick Smith thinks so. The aviation expert and author of the popular blog Ask The Pilot joins the podcast today to tell us why flying is better than ever and help us wrap our heads around forces impacting the airline industry in 2022. Plus, we have an update about new government efforts to regulate airlines; a Road Tip about making the most of inflight entertainment; and a Hot Minute about the role of flying in the group tourism industry.

Follow Patrick Smith’s blog and learn more about his book Cockpit Confidential at askthepilot.com.

Get the insight from our Buyer’s Guide for the Group Travel Industry at grouptravelleader.com.

The Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Read

Stay Connected!

Get the Group Travel Minute e-newsletter twice a month.

Subscribe

GET MORE GATHER & GO

Subscribe to the podcast to receive new episodes via email.

You have Successfully Subscribed!