The New Golden Age of Air Travel with Patrick Smith

Are we living through a new Golden Age of Air Travel?

Patrick Smith thinks so. The aviation expert and author of the popular blog Ask The Pilot joins the podcast today to tell us why flying is better than ever and help us wrap our heads around forces impacting the airline industry in 2022. Plus, we have an update about new government efforts to regulate airlines; a Road Tip about making the most of inflight entertainment; and a Hot Minute about the role of flying in the group tourism industry.

Follow Patrick Smith’s blog and learn more about his book Cockpit Confidential at askthepilot.com.

Get the insight from our Buyer’s Guide for the Group Travel Industry at grouptravelleader.com.