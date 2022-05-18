Skip to site content
Traveling Through Challenging Times with Terry Dale

By Brian Jewell
May 18, 2022

On the premiere episode of Gather and Go with Brian Jewell, Terry Dale of the United States Tour Operators Association shares lessons he has learned about navigating challenging times in tourism. Plus, Brian shares a Road Tip about emergency preparation and a Hot Minute on the most important travel phone calls you’re probably not making.

To learn more about Terry Dale and USTOA, visit https://ustoa.com/travelnow.

To apply for our OnSite FAM Tour in Greater New Orleans, visit https://grouptravelleader.com/la-fam.

Want to send feedback or ideas for the show? Email us at podcast@grouptravelleader.com.

