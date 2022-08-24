Understanding Faith-Based Travel with Eddie Lutz

Faith-based travel isn’t just for trips to the Holy Land.

On this episode of the Gather and Go podcast, Eddie Lutz of the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum introduces us to the thriving world of faith-based travel and shares insights on how travel organizations can make faith communities a successful part of their businesses. He also shares tips on how to build a winning faith-based tour and how to start a travel ministry at your local church.

Plus, we have news about an aggressive new travel tax; a Road Tip about packing snacks; and a Hot Minute about the ill-advised ways governments try to squeeze money out of tourism organizations.

To learn more about the Ark Encounter, visit https://arkencounter.com.

To learn more about the Creation Museum, visit https://creationmuseum.org.

To receive Going On Faith magazine or the Faith Travel Minute e-newsletter, visit https://goingonfaith.com/subscribe.