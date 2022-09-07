Unlocking the World Through Food with Erik Wolf

“Culinary tourism is a memory, not a meal.”

Erik Wolf knows how to find the best culinary experiences, no matter where he goes. And as the founder of the World Food Travel Association, he has made it his life’s work to help others do the same.

Erik joins this episode of the Gather and Go podcast to explain how travel planners can find and deliver delicious, authentic and culturally meaningful culinary moments during their trips. Plus, we have a news update on travel to the Holy Land; a Road Tip about how to safeguard cash and valuables on the go; and a Hot Minute about the biggest mistake group travel planners make at mealtime.

