Skip to site content
Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader Group Travel Leader
Advertise With Us

Using Data to Solve Travel Problems with Amir Eylon

By Brian Jewell
|
October 19, 2022

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

“Data provides a roadmap to the answers to your questions.”

Amir Eylon believes the solutions to your travel organization’s problems are hidden in the numbers. The Longwoods International president and CEO joins the podcast today to tell us how travel planners and destination marketers can use data to sell more trips and shares his firm’s latest research on American travelers’ interests and expectations.

Plus, we have have news about growing interest in travel to Europe; a Road Tip about tracking lost luggage; and a Hot Minute about how you might be contributing to the travel industry’s labor shortage.

To learn more about Amir Eylon and Longwoods International, visit longwoods-intl.com.

To here more episodes of Gather and Go and join our email list, visit grouptravelleader.com/podcast.

The Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Read

Stay Connected!

Get the Group Travel Minute e-newsletter twice a month.

Subscribe

GET MORE GATHER & GO

Subscribe to the podcast to receive new episodes via email.

You have Successfully Subscribed!