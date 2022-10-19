Using Data to Solve Travel Problems with Amir Eylon

“Data provides a roadmap to the answers to your questions.”

Amir Eylon believes the solutions to your travel organization’s problems are hidden in the numbers. The Longwoods International president and CEO joins the podcast today to tell us how travel planners and destination marketers can use data to sell more trips and shares his firm’s latest research on American travelers’ interests and expectations.

Plus, we have have news about growing interest in travel to Europe; a Road Tip about tracking lost luggage; and a Hot Minute about how you might be contributing to the travel industry’s labor shortage.

