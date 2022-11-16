How Travel Can Change the World with Bruce Poon Tip

Bruce Poon Tip believes mindful travel can change the world. And he’s been making it happen for more than 30 years. The founder of G Adventures, a tour company operating in more than 100 countries, Bruce joins this episode of the podcast to talk about how tourism can create life-changing opportunities for people around the world. He also shares his perspective on pursuing meaningful business relationships, the cost of socially responsible travel, combating overtourism and more.

Plus, we have have news about new tourism taxes in Colorado; a Road Tip about making coffee in hotels; and a Hot Minute about travel’s affordability problem.





Resources Mentioned in This Episode

To learn more about Bruce Poon Tip and G Adventurs, visit gadventures.com.

To get our Go South Travel Planner, visit grouptravelleader.com/subscribe.





Key Moments From This Episode

1:14 — Travel News: Colorado towns increasing lodging taxes

3:27 — Road Tip: A better way to make coffee in hotel rooms

8:14 — The trip that changed everything for Bruce Poon Tip

22:08 — Creating impactful travel relationships

25:35 — Is responsible travel more expensive?

30:46 — The future of tourism

44:16 — Hot Minute: The downside of taxing tourists





About the Podcast

Gather and Go with Brian Jewell is a twice-monthly podcast that helps listeners, plan, promote and lead better trips. Its audience includes tour operators, travel agents, affinity group travel planners, destination marketers and other tourism professionals around the country. Each episode includes a featured conversation with a thought leader from around the country, as well as travel news, road tips and more.

You can find Gather and Go wherever your listen to podcasts or subscribe by email.

Have questions, comments or ideas for the show? Send them to us at podcast@grouptravelleader.com.

Thanks for listening!